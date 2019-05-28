Swan Island Networks Chairman Publishes “Artificial Intelligence: Rise of the Lightspeed Learners”

"Artificial Intelligence: Rise of the Lightspeed Learners", by Charles Jennings, 2019

AI is the coolest, strangest, most dangerous, most powerful technology yet. And we Americans, funders of the crucial first fifty years of AI research, are at risk of letting it slip away.” — Charles Jennings

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book, “ Artificial Intelligence: Rise of the Lightspeed Learners ” (Rowman & Littlefield, 2019, now in worldwide distribution), by Swan Island Networks chairman, Charles Jennings, highlights the increasingly important role AI is playing in modern life.“This is a very readable, conversational set of views around artificial intelligence and the profound change it is sparking in every sphere of life, business, and government,” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “This is an incredibly broad-based evolution, impacting national security, social constructs, technological development, and much more.”This new book touches on how AI is affecting medicine, transportation, the supply chain, farming, education, and other fields. It also addresses what Jennings sees as an urgent concern: “There are potentially disastrous consequences for Americans if China leaps ahead of us in artificial intelligence. An AI-dominant China would ultimately take the lead in high tech, financial services, military weapons, energy systems, transportation, manufacturing and more,” said Jennings. “AI is the coolest, strangest, most dangerous, most powerful technology yet. And we Americans, funders of the crucial first fifty years of AI research, are at risk of letting it slip away.”Swan Island Networks has long been at the forefront of innovating affordable, scalable, cloud-based, rapidly deployed intelligence solutions. AI is influencing the development of both TX360 ™ (the real-time situational awareness cloud platform) and Datatime.ai (which uses artificial intelligence dataset construction to help distill the flood of information into actionable intelligence).About Swan Island Networks Swan Island Networks, Inc. is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that has developed innovative software platforms that deliver trusted situational awareness and threat intelligence services. Since 2002, Swan Island Networks has been at the forefront in providing real-time situational awareness and intelligence solutions for enterprise and public sector customers. Swan Island’s flagship TX360 service is a highly secure cloud-based platform for managing the integration, display and sharing of critical real-time information, supporting Global Security Operations Centers, enabling GSOC as a Service and security/operations teams around the world. For more information, please visit swanislandnetworks.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.