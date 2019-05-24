PCX, Inc. Welcomes TAMMY FORTUNE as MARKETING MANAGER

PCX, Inc. announced and welcomed Tammy Fortune as the new Marketing Manager in charge of leading the online marketing ventures and branding of PCX, Inc.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tammy comes to PCX, Inc. with 20 + years of experience in Sales and Marketing. The majority of her career was with Fortune 500 Company Fidelity National Title as one of their top producing National Sales Representatives. Fortune changed her focus in 2012 when she found a passion for managing the Digital Marketing for small and medium-size business’ growing their Social Media presence and increasing their revenues significantly.

The CEO and Founder of PCX, Gilles Aouizerat, announced “We are thrilled to have Tammy join the PCX team as Marketing Manager. She brings a rare combination of work ethic, intelligence, insight, and positivity to the task of letting the world know about all the great things that PCX does for its clients, suppliers, and most importantly, its team. We are looking forward to her contribution with great anticipation.”

“We are very excited about Tammy coming on to fill the Marketing Manager role and the results that will provide the organization,” said Sara Burrell, VP of Sales.

Tammy will be handling all Digital Marketing, online sales promotion, trade shows, and branding for the Company.

Tammy Fortune can be reached at Tammy@pcxco.com or directly at 714-677-1285.



PCX Inc. is a DSCC authorized supplier of monolithic integrated circuits and other critical components, with an Alternative Release Program letter from DCMA, AS9120 certified, ISO9001 certified, and ESD ANSI S20.20 certified company. PCX Inc. was a founding member and is on the board of the IDEA (www.idofea.org), ERAI member, NEDA member, CCAP member. Clients come to PCX when they are annoyed they can’t find a high-reliability distribution partner, are frustrated by long lead times, concerned about shortages, upset with poor vendor communications and angry with vendors with low integrity and truly want to address those issues.

Commercial and military markets who is also a member of the Electronic Components Industry

Association (www.ECIAnow.org) as well as a founding member and treasurer of the Independent Distributors of Electronics Association (http://www.pcxco.com/idea_certificate).

NOTE: PCX, Inc. is also certified in the following;

AS9120B http://www.pcxco.com/AS_9120

ISO 9001:2015 http://www.pcxco.com/ISO_9001

ESD/ANSID-S20.20-2014 http://www.pcxco.com/ESD

As well as our world renowned 67 Step Star Quality Programhttp://www.pcxco.com/star_quality_program video.



