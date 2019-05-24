Direct Relief Taps SemaConnect For EV Charging Stations

SemaConnect Provides Six Smart Electric Vehicle Charging Stations at International Humanitarian Organization’s Headquarters

SANTA BARBARA, CALIF., USA, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces the installation of six of its dual pedestal Series 6 EV charging stations at the international headquarters of Direct Relief in Santa Barbara, California. Active in more than 80 countries, Direct Relief is a renowned international non-profit humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency medical response to communities affected by poverty and disaster. The installation of the SemaConnect charging stations supports the employees who see electric vehicle adoption and reduced emissions as an extension of their work in supporting communities affected by natural disaster.

“We are delighted to have been selected by Direct Relief for the installation of their new electric vehicle charging stations,” said Kevin Zheng, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Direct Relief is saving lives and helping communities affected by climate change. We’re inspired and honored to be chosen as an EV charging partner for their work in the Santa Barbara community.”

The six dual pedestal EV charging stations at Direct Relief’s headquarters are designed for commercial use. In addition to the sleek design, the Series 6 charging stations are rugged, weatherproof, and configured to the SemaConnect smart network. Station administrators at Direct Relief can customize pricing and access, as well as generate reports on usage and offset of greenhouse gases. The six SemaConnect charging stations are ready to use and are open to employees and guests at Direct Relief.



About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



