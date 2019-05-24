Sindri Anderson of Enact Leadership to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our bosses can make us miserable or help us soar. If leaders really want to make a difference, they need skills and tools to create inclusive, vibrant workplaces where people can be all-in with their hearts and their minds.

Sindri Anderson is a co-founder of Enact Leadership which specializes in leadership development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) consulting, and executive coaching.

“Leadership is not for the faint of heart,” says Sindri. “Even at the first level of leadership, you can affect a lot of people negatively if you're unskilled or not self-aware. We really aim to inspire learners through that higher calling of what leadership can be and then get them interested in building out the needed skills.”

Enact Leadership works with organizations of every stripe, from large global clients to small non-profits.

“No matter what kind of an organization you lead, you have to figure out how to lift up and unleash the talent of all of your people,” says Sindri. “The under-utilized X-factor here is emotional intelligence (EI), meaning empathy, authenticity, courageousness, vulnerability, and humility. We’ve even developed a cohort-based digital leadership experience that scales EI training across the organization.”

Enact’s approach to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in organizations is to develop leaders who are emotionally intelligent and fully committed to a culture where differences intersect and thrive, yielding full engagement and great business results.

“Our diversity work starts by meeting people where they are and is never just a one-off training,” says Sindri. “It’s a complex journey and can be uncomfortable because we’re trying to unwind often unconscious attitudes and fears. But all of us want to feel a sense of belonging…it’s a basic human need we all have in common. Leaning into emotional intelligence, and opening up to others’ experiences, enables us to move away from difference as a threat, and toward difference as a key asset to learn from and leverage.”

Enact Leadership’s approach is supported by data as well. Enact typically begins with organization-specific data-gathering and alignment on the key issues and opportunities to address.

“The numbers and the attitudes are synchronized. When the organization really lines up its aspirations and specific goals, that’s when the work can begin,” says Sindri. “If we want parity and true inclusion for the under-represented and marginalized in our leadership ranks, we have to commit to culture, policy, and leadership mindset changes.”

For more information on Enact Leadership, visit www.enactleadership.com



