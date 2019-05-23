Parking leader Way.com Launches Ticket Sales for Activities, Theme Parks, & More

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Way.com , the Silicon Valley-based marketplace for services, has launched an exciting and fun new service for its users – activities ! Building a fast and convenient platform to find What’s Around You, Way.com has introduced new ways to plan your travels. With one app, customers of Way.com can purchase event tickets, reserve parking , plan to dine, get exclusive prices on movie tickets and, now, plan activities almost anywhere in the world.“Our users today are able to access incredible parking options during their travels easily. But we know that they are not parking for the sake of parking, they have an experience they want to participate in. At Way.com, we are taking a step back to understand our user’s preferences and recognize what they are looking for,” said Bhumi Bhutani, Co-Founder of Way.com “As we better understand the parking options they select, we get a better understanding as to what they want to experience. With this information, we incorporate machine learning to optimize our recommendation engines.”The activities Way.com offers, range from tours of famous attractions to food and wine tours to boat rentals and more! Now, it’s fast and simple for users to search for activities in their home town, on-the-go when traveling or when making travel plans.“There are 13 major holidays and so many more that people celebrate throughout the year. Way.com recognizes that people plan their activities around these holidays and wants to help. We want our users to feel special by creating amazing packages that include special deals they would not be able to access by any other means. We know that parking is only part of the journey, and now Way Activities is one of the destinations.”Way.com became a leader in online reservations for parking, with more than 20,000 Way partners in Canada and the US, and has a strong road map to become the leader in the all-in-one marketplace services industry. Currently, Way.com offers exclusive deals on parking, movies, events, dining and now, activities. To learn more about Way, visit https://www.way.com/



