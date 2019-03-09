Way.com celebrates booking millions of Parking spaces.

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leader in the e-parking Industry?Currently, there are a handful of companies operating and serving the e-parking industry. Way.com , a Silicon Valley startup and all-in-one services marketplace, is disrupting the airport parking industry. Way has parking partnerships with over 20,000 vendors in the US and Canada and connects travelers with parking spaces through their marketplace platform.Way brings users value through its exclusive parking partnerships, technology, and parking prices that are up to 80% cheaper than the airport terminal rates.The company has built a fast, convenient, and seamless way to book parking, dining, movie tickets, events, and activities. What do they do differently? They partner up with all the major hotels in the vicinity around the airport and list their empty spaces on the website. For example, Hotel Westin, Hyatt, Embassy suites etc. near San Francisco Airport have many free parking spots and are more than willing to earn money for those spaces every day. Way then markets these spaces on their website. These hotels are usually located within a 5-mile radius of the Airport.Also, there's no need to spend money on ride-share or public transportation - all Way parking partners provide a free round-trip shuttle service to and from the airport.Pricing?Paying $$ for one day of onsite airport parking doesn't cost much. However, onsite long-term parking adds up fast and is very expensive! This is where Way.com comes in to save users a considerable amount of money. Way's parking rates for ‘ SFO Parking ’ can be as low as $9.95/day. Compare that to the $25 daily rate at SFO and the choice is obvious.Future of ParkingIt's no surprise that the demand for airport parking Is shooting up. This startup alone managed to book millions of parking spaces in a short amount of time. The future of this industry shines bright. If you attended the National Parking Tradeshow in Chicago last year, you would hear ‘The Uber of Parking” and “Big Data” at every step you walk. While a lot of people may say that Parking lots are destroying the city, but parking actually plays a crucial role in maintaining the overall transportation ecosystem and it will continue to do so.This industry is just getting started.



