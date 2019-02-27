Binu Girija, CEO, Way.com

Way.com CEO Binu Girija speaks at the 14th Annual KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit explaining Tech advancements in the Parking industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Services Marketplace Industry Leader Shares Tech Advancements in Parking Services and Smart City GrowthPanel Title: Online MarketplacesDate: Tuesday, 2/26Time: 3:00 PM to 3:55 PMVenue: Park Central Hotel (50 Third Street)Room: Franciscan I (3rd Floor)Moderator: Matt Brischetto, Director, Technology Investment Banking, KeyBanc Capital MarketsWho:Binu Girija is the founder and CEO of Way.com , a services marketplace that connects local commerce with smart city technology. Binu’s expertise in city technology has led to advancements in parking tech and has changed the way we think about parking – from all major airports to all metropolitan cities. Way is the fastest growing company in the parking services sector and will be the first domestic tech company to bring smart city integrations to the U.S. Binu’s struggle towards success has been featured on Inc.com, Business Insider, and Bloomberg.What:Online Marketplaces - This panel brought together technology industry leaders to share best practices. Binu Girija, Founder & CEO, Way.com shared best practices for retaining customers, ensuring that there are enough sellers addressing the market needs. The 55-minute panel discussion was be moderated by Donald Hooker, Equity Research Analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.WHERE:Park Central HotelFranciscan, 3rd Floor50 Third StreetSan Francisco, CA 94103About Way.com:Way.com, the leading all-in-one services marketplace, offers exclusive deals on airport parking , dining, movie and event tickets. The Way marketplace platform is the online parking reservations leader, with more than 20,000 partners in the US and Canada. The company has built a fast, convenient, and seamless way to book parking, dining, movie tickets, events, and activities.



