CBD American Shaman Announces Grand Opening of New Store in Plano, Texas

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD American Shaman is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of its new store in Plano, Texas. Located at 3801 President George Bush Turnpike, Suite 130,

Plano, Texas, the Grand Opening appropriately took place on 4/20. In keeping with its other locations throughout Texas, CBD American Shaman is on a mission to adhere to the best possible industry standards and provide the highest quality products on the market.

But the company also hopes to educate people about the benefits of CBD oil.

“There’s a lot of misinformation about CBD out there,” says Ashley Flood, co-owner of CBD American Shaman, Plano. “One of our goals is to dispel some of those myths, and in particular the idea that CBD can make you high. The benefits from using CBD are of huge benefit to both the mind and the body, from pain management to stress relief, and a whole lot more.”

CBD American Shaman offers a variety of products that come in different forms. CBD oil is usually applied topically or inhaled, while CBD edibles deliver the cannabidiol when ingested as food or candy. Flood emphasizes that there is plenty of free advice to be had at the Plano location:

“We’re here to explain how the products will benefit you and how they should be used. Once you’ve explained your needs, we can definitely make the right recommendations for you. And we do offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can purchase from us in complete confidence.”

According to Flood, the company’s proprietary nanotechnology results in their products being nine times more bioavailable than anything else on the market. As a result, customers often note that the products take effect faster, because they are more efficiently absorbed by the body.

The store offers free samples and has lab reports available for viewing. Customers are also invited to participate in Happy Hour for a 10% store wide discount, Monday to Friday, from 4:20-6:20 pm.

For more information, visit the website at www.planocbdstoretx.com.



