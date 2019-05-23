Smith Publicity Offers 110 Book Marketing Ideas

Cherry Hill, NJ office staff

Book marketing firm Smith Publicity offers 110 ideas author’s can use to supplement traditional book promotion and media outreach.

Authors sometimes don't realize that book publicists and book marketing campaigns are one part of the promotional process.” — Dan Smith

CHERRY HILL, NJ, U.S., May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith Publicity, the leading book publicity firm in the publishing industry, offers 110 book marketing ideas author’s can employ to supplement traditional book promotion and media outreach.The 110 ideas cover areas ranging from social media and websites to networking, blogging and Goodreads, and much more.“Authors sometimes don't realize that book publicists and book marketing campaigns are one part of the promotional process, says Smith Publicity CEO Dan Smith. “It certainly is a major part, but there are many other things authors can and should do as part of a campaign. The relationship between publicist and author should be a partnership.”Some sample tips include:* Have an online book tour and plan a cost-effective online campaign.* Write a press release and distribute to online outlets.* Create monthly newsletters and ask fans to sign up for them.* Consider if pay-per-click advertising on Google, etc. might be appropriate for your book.* Submit your website to any related group, company, or organization’s website that has a website directory.* Start link building by creating valuable resources and building relationships with site owners that would find those resources to be worth sharing.* Research your competitors to find out what they’re doing to be successful that you’re not.* Create a blog on your website and update it regularly with new, interesting content.* Comment on anything that will interest visitors, and cover diverse topics including developments in the publishing industry.* Respond to comments and questions on your blog in a timely manner; and welcome and type of ideas offered in comments.* Once you’ve been blogging for a while, search your archives for your best blog posts and sell them as a collection (preferably as a low-cost eBook).* Add keywords to your blog posts and follow a DIY SEO plan.* Guest blog on other popular blogs. This can be particularly effective for novel promotion when you guest blog on special interest genre blogs.* Allow guest bloggers on your blog.About Smith PublicityFounded in 1997 by Dan Smith as one person-one client operation, Smith Publicity has grown every year and promoted over 3,500 authors. An “equal opportunity book marketing firm,” the agency works with authors ranging from self-published, first-time authors to New York Times bestsellers released by major publishers.

