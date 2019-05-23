MONTCLAIR STATE PRSSA CHAPTER RAISES $7,000 FOR AUTISM NEW JERSEY

Sierra Boggess (left), Rebecca Luker (center), and Heather Botts Headlined the Montclair PRSSA 7th Benefit for Autism NJ

This Year's Fundraiser Brings Total Raised for Autism NJ to Nearly $40,000 in total

It was amazing to see Broadway stars who I’ve seen in shows on my own campus, advocating and performing for a cause that is very near and dear to my heart,” — Rebecca Erdelyi

MONTCLAIR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday April 22, the Montclair State University School of Communication and Media Public Relations Student Society of America raised $7,000 for Autism New Jersey during its 7th annual “Broadway’s Best” benefit concert. This year’s stellar lineup included three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker, Broadway royalty Sierra Boggess, and up-and-comer and “My Fair Lady” Laura Benanti understudy, Heather Botts. The three powerhouse women performed fan favorites from their careers, as well as covers of popular Broadway songs.

The event was cohosted by Montclair State students Ally DeForge and Gabi Bartnik, who were among the many PRSSA students who made the night possible.

“As a member of PRSSA, I was able to help in planning and getting the schedule ready for the day,” DeForge said. “All of the members were super involved in planning and prepping for the event. We had amazing direction from our E-Board, and they helped us to know exactly where we needed to be and what we needed to do to make sure the event was a success.”

Also joining the lineup for the third year was the Paper Mill Playhouse Show Choir. The group is comprised of 67 high school students from across New Jersey who are passionate about musical theatre. The group performed a medley of songs from the hit film “The Greatest Showman,” as well as fan-favorites from popular Broadway shows including “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Hamilton.” Montclair State’s very own Freshmen Revue also let their voices shine with beautiful harmonies and top-notch solos.

Another highlight of the night was William Paterson graduate Jonathan Weiner performing Robert Starer’s work “Colors” on the piano. Weiner also took the stage later in the night to preview his upcoming virtual reality film and documentary “Chocolate Milk,” which he is creating alongside MSU School of Communication and Media professor Sonja Bozic.

MSU alum Robert Getz also screened his short film “Origins of Heroes,” which connects his experience with Asperger’s to the experiences of popular superheroes.

The night concluded with Boggess’ stunning version of “Think of Me” from “Phantom of the Opera.”

“It was amazing to see Broadway stars who I’ve seen in shows on my own campus, advocating and performing for a cause that is very near and dear to my heart,” said Montclair State Graduate Student Rebecca Erdelyi. “It was a really wonderful experience.”

In addition, among the items raffled off was a specially autographed for the event package of CDs/DVDs and some autographed photos from Audra McDonald.



