Medify Air and Downtown Grand Las Vegas Personalize the Guest Experience

LAS VEGAS, USA, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medify Air is proud to announce its partnership with the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino, located in the heart of Las Vegas. Voted “Best Hotel Value in Las Vegas” by the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Downtown Grand adds Medify Air’s flagship AireSpa® medical grade system to personalize their guest experience.“We are thrilled for our partnership with the Downtown Grand Las Vegas,” said J. Henry Scott, Founder of Medify Air. “Based on our previous experience with casinos and hotels, we are certain our products will improve the air quality and experience of guests. We are excited to bring medical grade air to a new property and look forward to a successful partnership.”The MA-100a AireSpa®, the only patented 4-in-1 unit, is the flagship product of Medify Air. It features a medical grade HEPA H13 air purifier, in addition to a UV-sanitized cool mist humidifier, four aromatherapy fragrances, and sixteen soothing soundscape options. Using a touchscreen remote, guests can control features easily and based on their individual preferences. Hotels have access to additional capabilities such as responding to service requests, monitoring customer activity in real-time, reviewing billing information, and creating reports through the AireSpa® Management System portal.The three-stage filtration process includes a pre-filter, HEPA H13 medical grade filter, and an activated carbon filter. The pre-filter removes larger particles including hair, fibers, and dander. The HEPA H13 medical grade filter removes 99.97% of particles down to 0.3 microns. This includes PM2.5 particles such as pollen, dust mites, smoke, and others. Finally, the activated carbon filter absorbs odors, harmful VOCs, and other toxic substances such as formaldehyde. This three-stage approach successfully cleans the indoor air and removes troublesome odors.About Medify Air Medify Air is a subsidiary of AireSpa Worldwide Wholesale , who purchased the AireSpa® brand and product line. Medify Air features multiple medical grade units to address the needs of consumers and hospitality partners. The company’s mission is to alleviate indoor air pollution through the highest quality air purification systems. Using only medical grade filters, Medify Air is committed to spreading awareness regarding this crisis and bringing cleaner air to all.About Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino Las VegasSituated in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas, discover another side of “Old” Las Vegas at the Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. Just steps from Fremont Street, the Mob Museum and The Smith Center, our newly renovated urban resort offers you a variety of things to do in Downtown Las Vegas. The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino offers a more authentic Las Vegas experience. Enjoy our newly refurbished hotel rooms and suites, multiple onsite dining options from the timeless Triple George Grill Steakhouse, the smash hit Pizza Rock to the infamous Hogs & Heifers Saloon. On the casino rooftop you will find the Citrus Grand Pool Deck, a refreshing twist on the largest pool deck in all of Downtown Las Vegas.



