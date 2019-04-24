Medify Air Totals 400+ rooms at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City

Medify Air MA-40 (left) and MA-112 (right) Medify Air MA-100a AireSpa

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, US, April 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medify Air is pleased to announce the continued partnership with Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City, located in the marina district. Over the course of a three-year partnership, Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City now features over 400 Medify Air models, including the flagship AireSpa® and new line items: the MA-40 and MA-112.“We are proud to continue this successful partnership with Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City,” said J. Henry Scott, Founder of Medify Air. “Harrah’s has made a tremendous step in providing cleaner, medical grade air throughout their property. We are inspired by their commitment to the health and wellness of their guests.”The MA-100a AireSpa®, the only patented 4-in-1 unit, is the flagship product of Medify Air. Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City added the MA-40 and MA-112 models to complement the AireSpa® units, to tackle the air quality in common areas and to quickly remove smoke odors.The MA-40 covers areas up to 800 square feet and is ideal for corridors and living rooms. Its sleek design and compact size also make it an excellent option for bedrooms.The MA-112 covers areas up to 2,400 square feet and powerfully removes airborne pollutants with dual filters and DC motors. This model uses additional activated carbon to effectively trap odors, including smoke. All units feature proprietary filter sets, which include pre-filters, HEPA H13 medical grade filters, and activated carbon filters.“Harrah's Resort Atlantic City was the first casino in Atlantic City to get the AireSpa unit 3 years ago. Our guests absolutely love their core features; air, scent, and sound! It is absolutely a standout room product and one of the best I have seen,” said Rob Pattillo, Director of Hotel Operations, Harrah's Resort Atlantic City.About Medify AirMedify Air is a subsidiary of AireSpa Worldwide Wholesale, who purchased the AireSpa® brand and product line. Medify Air features multiple medical grade units to address the needs of consumers and hospitality partners. The company’s mission is to alleviate indoor air pollution through the highest quality air purification systems. Using only medical grade filters, Medify Air is committed to spreading awareness regarding this crisis and bringing cleaner air to all.About Harrah’s Resort Atlantic CityWith its sophisticated marina setting and an infinite roster of world-class resort amenities, Harrah's Atlantic City Resort has become the premier Atlantic City hotel destination. Relax outdoors by the 25,000 sq. ft. pool, six hot tubs, or near the Xhibition Bar. The Pool After Dark has been voted among the top clubs in the U.S. Clubplanet, Nightclub & Bar Magazine and Ibiza World Club Tour. Enjoy the delights of live theatre during your Atlantic City resort getaway. The Concert Venue draws Broadway hits like The Producers and Hairspray. Harrah's restaurants serve up meals where you can feast on fun. Or you can whip up your own culinary wonders at the Viking Cooking School. In between parties, unwind with a massage or treatment at Red Door Spa.



