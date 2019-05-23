Medify Air Adds AireSpa Rooms at Tropicana Atlantic City

Medify Air MA-100a AireSpa

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medify Air is proud to announce the continued partnership with Tropicana Casino & Resort located on the Atlantic City boardwalk. Currently, the Tropicana Atlantic City has over thirty AireSpa® medical grade rooms throughout their property.“We are excited to continue our partnership with Tropicana Atlantic City and bring medical grade air to their guests,” said J. Henry Scott, Founder of Medify Air. “This has been an important partnership, which we are pleased to grow with additional AireSpa® rooms. We hope their guests leave feeling rested and refreshed.”Medify Air solved a need in the air purifier industry with its flagship product, the MA-100a AireSpa® , the only patented 4-in-1 system. It includes a medical grade HEPA H13 air purifier, a UV-sanitized cool mist humidifier, four aromatherapy fragrances, and sixteen relaxing soundscape options. All functions can be controlled with a touchscreen remote. There are additional features available to hotels, such as billing review, real-time activity monitoring, service request responses, and more.About Medify AirMedify Air is a subsidiary of AireSpa Worldwide Wholesale, who purchased the AireSpa® brand and product line. Medify Air features multiple medical grade units to address the needs of consumers and hospitality partners. The company’s mission is to alleviate indoor air pollution through the highest quality air purification systems. Using only medical grade filters, Medify Air is committed to spreading awareness regarding this crisis and bringing cleaner air to all.About Tropicana Casino & Resort Atlantic CitySet on the beachfront boardwalk, this sprawling casino hotel inspired by Havana's former Tropicana casino is a mile from downtown Atlantic City. The airy, understated rooms feature flat-screen TVs, video-game consoles and Wi-Fi. Some have ocean views, while suites offer sitting areas. In addition to a buzzing casino, there are 24 restaurants and bars, including a lively pub and a chic steakhouse, plus a Broadway-style theater, an IMAX cinema and a comedy club. Shopping and dining are centered around an indoor, Cuban-inspired atrium. Other amenities include a spa, a gym and an indoor pool.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.