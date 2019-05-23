Author and illustrator line-up for the Family HQ at BookCon on June 1 and 2 in New York City

Children's Book Council

Children’s book authors and illustrators will read or draw from their new books for kids and parents attending BookCon

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Children’s Book Council is pleased to announce our author and illustrator line-up for the Family HQ at this year’s BookCon on June 1 and 2 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City.Throughout the weekend, children’s book authors and illustrators will read or draw from their new books for kids and parents attending BookCon. Chairs and tables will be set up, along with drawing materials and paper.Here is the line-up of 20 book creators who will be there to share their joy of children’s books!Tickets for BookCon are still available. https://www.bookcon.com/tickets/ SATURDAY, JUNE 111:45 AM - 12:15 PMRaakhee Mirchandani reads from her picture book, Super Satya Saves the Day (published by Bharat Babies).Lesley Ware leads a design activity from their book, How to Be a Fashion Designer (published by DK).1:30 PM - 2:15 PMKamilla Benko reads from Secret in the Stone, book two in a middle grade fantasy series (published by Bloomsbury).Monica Wellington draws from the picture book, Dear Ballerina (published by Holiday House).2:15 PM - 3:00 PMDavid Biedrzycki draws from his unreleased picture book, SumoKitty (published by Charlesbridge).Novel Effect will demonstrate their voice activated storytelling app.3:15 PM - 4:00 PMJen Calonita reads from her latest middle grade novel, Misfits (published by Sourcebooks).Jamie Mae reads from Isle of Misfits #3: Prank Wars, a middle grade novel (published by Little Bee Books).4:00 PM - 4:45 PMMichael Genhart reads from the picture book he wrote, Rainbow: A First Book of Pride (published by Magination Press).Pamela Behrend draws from their picture book, The Survivor Tree (published by The Roadrunner Press).4:45 PM - 5:30 PMMatt Loux draws from his graphic novel, The Time Museum (published by First Second Books).Shira Erlichman reads from their picture book, Be/Hold: A Friendship Book (published by Penny Candy Books).SUNDAY, JUNE 22:30 PM - 3:15 PMCortney Powell reads from her graphic novel, Melowy #3: Time to Fly (published by Papercutz).Children’s Book Council staff leads a comic strip making activity.3:15 PM - 4:00 PMYevgenia Nayberg draws from her picture book, Martin & Anne, the Kindred Spirits of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Anne Frank (published by Creston Books).Nathan Levy reads from their latest nonfiction book, 101 Things Everyone Should Know about Science (published by Science Naturally).4:00 PM - 4:45 PMJessica Boehman draws from their picture book, The Lions at Night (published by The Roadrunner Press).Graphic novel collaborators Art Baltazar (Gillbert published by Papercutz) and Franco (Tiny Titans) read their comics and talk about working as a visual storytelling team.



