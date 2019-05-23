Centerra Installs New SemaConnect Series 6 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

SemaConnect electric vehicle charging stations

New smart charging stations support EV drivers in Northern Colorado

Colorado is pointing the way in electric vehicle adoption. We’re excited that Pinnacle chose us for Centerra’s electric vehicle charging needs.” — Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect

DENVER, USA, May 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has completed the installation of three dual pedestal Series 6 EV charging stations for the Centerra Metropolitan District in Loveland, Colorado. Up to six vehicles can use the stations, which are located near a mixed-use business park that includes the Nutrien, University of Northern Colorado Loveland Center, and UC Health Medical Center regional campuses.

Centerra is a master planned community in northern Colorado that includes single family residential, multifamily residential, office parks, retail/commercial parks, medical parks, industrial parks, and open space areas. The development encompasses more than 3,000 acres in total boundary, including approximately 1,860 total acres within the District boundary and 840 undeveloped acres. Centerra is designed and managed by Denver-based McWhinney, with infrastructure provided by Pinnacle Consulting. The SemaConnect EV charging stations were purchased by Pinnacle using the Charge Ahead Colorado EVSE grant, which promotes electric vehicle adoption through state funding for charging at businesses and multifamily communities.

“With the Charge Ahead Colorado grant and recent EV-friendly legislation, Colorado is pointing the way in electric vehicle adoption. We’re excited that Pinnacle chose us for Centerra’s electric vehicle charging needs,” said Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect.

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations installed in the Centerra community were designed for commercial shared use at Class A properties. In addition to the sleek, futuristic, and compact design, the Series 6 EV charging station is also rugged, weatherproof, and made to withstand the harshest elements for years of worry-free operation. Centerra’s new smart EV charging stations are linked to the SemaConnect Network, which allows station owners to customize access, pricing, and smart reports. The three dual pedestal SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations for Centerra are open to the public and can be found at 5296 Harvest Lake Dr.

About SemaConnect:

