Premier Health Supports #WilberforceUnite with $25,000 Donation

Healthcare system shifts words to action with gift to local university

WILBERFORCE, OHIO, USA, May 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Health President and CEO Mary Boosalis backed up a commitment to education by presenting Wilberforce University with a check for $25,000 as part of the #WilberforceUnite campaign. Campaign funds will be used to enhance facilities, academic programs, and student services as Wilberforce works to improve the historic institution.“On behalf of the Wilberforce University family, I express heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the generous gift from Premier Health to support the Wilberforce Unite Campaign,” said Wilberforce President Elfred Anthony Pinkard. “This gift will allow us to continue the important work of the Wilberforce Renaissance and is tangible evidence of the strong partnership between Wilberforce and Premier Health in this work of institutional transformation. I want to especially acknowledge and thank Premier Health President and CEO and Wilberforce University Board of Trustee member Mary Boosalis for her confidence in and on-going support of Wilberforce University.”The #WilberforceUnite campaign has a fundraising goal of $2 million by June 30, 2019 and is the first segment of the University’s 2056 Future Focus Campaign. Funds will help meet the University’s need for flexible and unrestricted income to support student aid, facility enhancements, faculty and staff development, and academic programs. The theme of the campaign: “When ‘Me’ becomes ‘We’, a little becomes a lot.” #WilberforceUnite. Gifts can be made by visiting: www.wilberforceunite.com About WilberforceWilberforce University, America's First Private Historically Black College & University, is a four-year, fully accredited liberal arts institution offering over 20 Bachelor's degrees in the areas of Business, Communications, Computing, and Engineering Sciences, Humanities, Natural Sciences, Social Sciences, and the Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling. Through Adult and Continuing Education Studies, the institution offers Credentials for Leadership in Management and Business (CLIMB) for individuals interested in completing their Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice Administration, Organizational Management, Health Care Administration, and Information Technology.Founded in 1856, in partnership with the A.M.E. Church, Wilberforce University is part of a long tradition of collaboration between church and higher education institutions. Wilberforce University has impacted the world and is responsible for graduating global leaders. Wilberforce has stayed true to its founding principles of self-determination and academic access and we encourage our partners to reimagine the world with us by reaching further as evident through our holistic scope of Excellence, Innovation, and Kindness. Learn more about Wilberforce University at www.wilberforce.edu or visit the university on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube.About Premier HealthOur mission is to improve your quality of health at every stage of life by enhancing your access to top-tier health services, expertise and information. Our family of 14,000 employees provides leading health care to Southwest Ohio through member hospitals and affiliate organizations in seven counties. Our mission, vision & values guide everything we do.# # #



