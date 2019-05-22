Fraudprophets Release Debut Album ‘Poptosis’, Allay Growing Industry Fears Of Jazz Fusion Takeover

Fraudprophets - Poptosis

The jazz-rock group is joined by Bob Reynolds of Snarky Puppy, guitarist Oz Noy, keyboardist Matt Rohde and Nashville fiddle ninja Jenee Fleanor

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fraudprophets ( www.fraudprophets.com ), a collaboration between multi-instrumentalist and composer Sean Halley and A-list drummer Nate Morton (seen weekly on NBC’s ‘The Voice’), are ecstatic to announce the release of their debut album ‘Poptosis’ on June 3, 2019. The new record seamlessly blends elements of jazz, pop, rock, country and 70’s fusion into tunes that feel uniquely natural together, a result of the long-standing bond between Morton and Halley and their decades-long careers on stage and in the studio…and the gin.“It probably isn’t the best way to go about it, but we randomly started this whole thing one night by drinking cocktails to a click track”, said Morton. “Not having a plan ended up being a real blessing, as the snippets of music that came out of that evening were free-spirited and fun, and they were infused with personality and our love for each other as musical dorks.” Halley continues, “Nate and I love just about every kind of music, so nothing was off limits if it was a style we felt comfortable with. The same was true for the production - I like big-sounding records, so if we needed a ridiculous Beastie Boys-esque organ-and-drums breakdown for atune, I’d have to go figure it out.”“The tones, the tunes and performances are stellar! It’s the best new instrumental music I’ve heard in ages!” session guitar legend Michael Thompson (Babyface, David Foster, Backstreet Boys, Toni Braxton, etc)“ …the new CD is fantastic and really musical. All of the players are phenomenal - I love the entire disc, but my favorite tune is ‘Skronktastic’”. Drummer Greg Bissionette (David Lee Roth, Toto, Ringo Starr, Santana).“This album is a total success from start to finish. The sound quality is nothing short of amazing! Check out ‘Poptosis’ and become a believer.” babysue.com May 2019The band is currently putting together a musical unit to take ‘Poptosis’ to the next level live, and hope to play dates in the US, Japan and Europe in the coming year. The band keeps a presence on social media as time allows, so check out Instagram and Facebook for examples of their unique brand of musicality and good-natured humor.The album will be available for pre-sale on May 27 and fully released on June 3. Links for the major online retailers will be available at http://www.fraudprophets.com/buy--poptosis-.html when live.For more information: www.fraudprophets.com Press inquiries:



