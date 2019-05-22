DejaOffice CRM rated #1 Best Productivity App by Lifewire

DejaOffice CRM for Android with Outlook Sync using CompanionLink

Author Jody Emlyn Muelaner rates DejaOffice higher than Outlook App based on Powerful Widgets for Android phones.

DejaOffice is a free download from the App Store. DejaOffice connects to your PC or Mac using CompanionLink for Outlook. A free trial is available at CompanionLink.com.” — Wayland Bruns, CEO, CompanionLink Software, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lifewire has rated DejaOffice the #1 Best Android Productivity App of 2019. In a feature article published in March, author Jody Emlyn Muelaner calls out the fact that DejaOffice offers access to Outlook Tasks and Notes from your Android phone. The authoor also mentions the power of the Today Widget, which puts an agenda view on your Android home page that has your appointments, tasks and contacts for today. One tap on the Today widget and you can map your next appointment or text them that you are running late.

“We are ecstatic that our App is appreciated by so many people,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “DejaOffice was the first Outlook Android Sync App to provide Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes as Outlook does on the PC. We have worked hard to make sure it is efficient to manage your day, add new data and ensure that sync is smooth from Android to PC. DejaOffice also provides Outlook iPhone Sync and both the Android and iOS versions have tablet mode.”

The Lifewire article notes that DejaCloud Sync is a subscription-based product. Actually, DejaCloud is free for anyone with under 500 records. The reason for the subscription is that CompanionLink does not sell your data to make money. As a paid service the focus is on security, speed and convenience. In addition to DejaCloud Sync, DejaOffice supports USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth sync, and there is no charge for these systems.

DejaOffice is a free download from the App Store. It connects to your PC or Mac using CompanionLink for Outlook. This software is easy to use and very fast to sync. CompanionLink for Outlook is a $49.95 one-time purchase, or $14.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/android/outlook/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

