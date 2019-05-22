Limina Honored by the Denver Business Journal for its 2019 Small Business Awards

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limina , a user experience (UX) and technical design consultancy headquartered in Colorado, today announced that it has been named as a top small business in the Denver Business Journal Small Business Awards. Limina helps startups, large enterprises, and government agencies to simplify complex human-to-computer interactions and create excellent online experiences. Limina makes complex websites, web apps, and intranets easy to use and navigate through researching end-user customers’ needs to make their online interactions more seamless.The Denver Business Journal Small Business Awards honors 25 companies with 100 or fewer employees that have made their business flourish. These small businesses make up 99.5% of Denver’s businesses, truly making them the lifeblood of the local economy. The winners were announced in five categories based on company size, with Limina participating in the extra-small business category.These awards recognize excellence among entrepreneurs and small businesses in metro Denver. Honorees were selected based on several factors, including financial performance, historical achievements, contributions to the industry, contributions to the local economy and potential to shape metro Denver’s business community.The theme of this year’s awards was “We are the foundation,” a reference to the important place small business holds in Colorado. Limina’s foundation is built on its co-founders Jon Fukuda and Maria Taylor. Their collective wisdom and experience provide Limina with a solid foundation to scale the business without surpassing its ability to manage growth, set strategy, and effectively apply operating controls.Jon Fukuda, Limina’s co-founder and principal UX strategist & design consultant, comments, “We are thrilled to have been named a Small Business of the Year by the Denver Business Journal. It’s an important recognition of our mission and long-term commitment to this business. Limina’s mission of simplifying human-to-computer interactions by designing more intuitive, online user experiences guides the UX professionals we hire, the client projects we engage in, and extends to our company culture.”As Limina looks ahead, the company will continue to expand in the Denver and Longmont area, and plans to have 24 employees over the next five years. Limina will be hiring sales representatives, customer support representatives, data scientists, and seeking partnerships with call centers as the business grows.Limina was honored on May 15 at the Denver Business Journal Small Business Awards reception. The complete Small Business Awards winners is featured in a special section of the May 17, 2019 issue of The Denver Business Journal with an in-depth Q&A with Limina About LiminaLimina is a user experience (UX) design and development consultancy that helps large enterprises and government agencies simplify complex human-to-computer interactions. Limina’s discovery process helps our clients uncover what their customers want, in order to develop an intuitive user experience (UX) for that online interaction.Founded in 2003, Limina is based in Longmont, CO. Learn more at www.limina.co or follow us on LinkedIn at Limina.co, on Twitter @liminaux, and on Instagram @liminaux.###



