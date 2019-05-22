Attorneys at Leventhal Sar LLC Help Clients with Insurance Claim Denial for Hail Damage, Damage from Other Severe Storms

Leventhal Sar LLC Sean Leventhal and Jonathan Sar, Denver hail damage claims lawyers Denver's Top 5 Costliest Storms - hail damage insurance claim attorneys

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month marks the second anniversary of the devastating hail storm that caused over $1 billion in damage to homes, vehicles, and businesses in the Denver metro area. While everyone hopes that this summer will not see a repeat of that catastrophe, it benefits everybody to know what their insurance policies cover in the event of storm damage.

Should the weather take a toll again this summer, policyholders expect insurance to cover damage to their property and pay off claims in a timely fashion. But, in the event of denial or underpayment, Leventhal Sar LLC provides complimentary consultations for clients with insurance claims for hail damage and other severe storms.

“People may feel like they are at the mercy of insurance companies as well as Mother Nature, but that’s not entirely true,” said Sean Leventhal, co-founder and partner attorney at Leventhal Sar LLC. “Policyholders have rights, and they may be eligible for compensation if the insurance company deals in bad faith.”

Insurance bad faith claims contend that the insurance company dealt unreasonably with an insured. Examples of bad faith include:

• Extremely low settlement offers

• Denial of a legitimate claim

• Unreasonable delay in processing claims or issuing payments

• Improper, inadequate, or absent investigation of the claim

Colorado law prohibits insurance companies from unreasonably delaying or denying payment of benefits owed. But, in spite of these protections, bad faith can be difficult to prove. Insurance companies often put up a wall when policyholders request more information after a claim is denied or a settlement offer is lower than expected.

Oftentimes policyholders are facing many thousands of dollars in repairs to their homes, vehicles, and other property. After suffering damage from hail or other storms, the temptation may exist to accept a lowball insurance settlement or pay out of pocket for the damage rather than fight the insurance company.

Jonathan Sar, co-founder and partner attorney at Leventhal Sar LLC, said that policyholders should speak to an attorney before they agree to an unreasonably low settlement or give up on their claim.

“If your insurance claim for hail damage or other storm activity is denied, that’s not the end of the story,” Sar said. “We know how insurance companies operate, and we know how and what to investigate when there is reason to believe they are acting in bad faith. An experienced attorney can fight for the compensation you deserve under the insurance policy you paid premiums for.”

