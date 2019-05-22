Jerij Bobelli Johnson Launches New Sneaker Line

DawearGear 2019 Summer Collection https://www.aliveshoes.com/daweargear

Shoe allows owners to stylishly go from the court, to a night on the town

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shoe designer and entrepreneur, Jerij Bobelli Johnson is launching a designer sneaker line for sneaker enthusiasts, his publicist announced today. The DaWearGear 2019, summer collection provides fashionable, one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted retro and modern styles.DaWearGear products are made using quality materials such as genuine, italian leathers. The versatility of the shoe gives owners the option to stylishly go from the court, to a night on the town."The brand had been called unique and justifiably so," stated Fran Briggs , Publicist to Jerij Bobelli Johnson. "The DaWearGear brand impressively meets its competition head-on. The handmade leather is made by master Italian craftsmen. That, the price point, and the design is what draws and makes them particularly attractive to the buyer."Johnson says early reviews have been positive with industry experts calling his brand "unique and on point." He added that customers will be pleased knowing that the DaWearGear 2019, summer collection offers free shipping for American and European customers.The DaWearGear 2019, summer collection features standard men's and women’s sizes. The first series is bold, trendy, and priced at $189.00.The brand's product description includes but is not limited to:- Unique, limited edition styles- Preorders- Unisex designs- Retro and Trendy appeal- Made with pristine, Italian leatherFor more information or to purchase, call (510) 207-5781 or visit https://www.aliveshoes.com/daweargear



