How to Understand, Frame, Cope With, and Work Through Your Depression Symptoms: A New Article Collection

The Feeling of Depression

Supportiv, the anonymous peer support network, announces its latest article collection--modern perspectives and research-based tips to cope with depression.

So many suffer from symptoms of depression... we are seeing great variation in the why and how so many of us struggle.” — Pouria Mojabi, Co-Founder, Supportiv

BERKELEY, CA, USA, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Supportiv , the peer support network that matches users into real-time, topic-specific peer groups for anonymous support on any life struggle – from anxiety to family drama, work conflicts to relationship troubles, or loneliness to grief – announces its latest collection of articles, sharing modern perspectives and research-based guidelines to cope with depression Pouria Mojabi, Supportiv Co-Founder, points out a gap in common knowledge about depression:“So many suffer from symptoms of depression, and have been led to mistakenly believe that the root cause is the same for everyone. That’s been a belief for decades, but now we are seeing great variation in the why and how so many of us struggle.”Supportiv Co-Founder Helena Plater-Zyberk continues: “With exponentially more research actively being published on depression’s causes, we want to be a conduit between cutting-edge research and its helpful insights reaching the public. Knowledge is power, and we want every individual to be empowered in their own mental wellness journey.”Key topics covered include:- DIY Antidepressant: How To Meet Your Own Emotional Needs- How Depressed Am I? There’s A Better Question- Raised By Narcissists: Signs, Effects, Tips For Recovery- Brain Fog: How Depression Can Make You Tired- Why Do I Feel This Way? The Biology of Depression- Inflammation and Depression: The Connections and What You Can Do- Need Someone To Talk To? How To Beat Isolation- Why CBT Is Overrated- Dating Someone With Depression: Everyone Can Win- I Hate Myself: Overcoming Low Self Esteem From DepressionFind topics that speak to your struggle with depression at http://supportiv.com/depression . New articles and resources added regularly.Understand your depression and stop feeling broken, with Supportiv. Supportiv has already helped over 60,000 users feel less lonely, inadequate, angry, sad, broken, and depressed through its moderator-guided chats with AI-driven content and resource recommendations. It is available instantly, and free for your first 24 hours, at www.supportiv.com



