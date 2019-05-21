LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many spiritual seekers ask “What is the number one thing that holds me back from attaining self-mastery? What do I most need to understand about myself in order to grow and heal at the fastest rate possible?” Louix Dor Dempriey , a spiritual Master who, for the past 20 years has been helping people worldwide attain self-mastery, teaches his students, disciples, and devotees about the concept of “victim consciousness.”In his discourse “ Understanding Victim Consciousness and Projection ,” Louix explains that blaming others for our problems/circumstances (“You did this to me!”) stems from an ignorance of the indisputable Universal Truth: There is nothing outside of self. We have created and chosen everything and everyone in our lives to either reflect our divinity or reveal areas where we can become greater love.He uses practical, everyday examples of how we can consciously become co-creators of our world at the causal level and, in doing so, immeasurably accelerate our spiritual growth and transformation.To learn more about Louix Dor Dempriey and his non-profit educational foundation, as well as his teachings and events, please visit: www.Louix.org About the Louix Dor Dempriey FoundationThe Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.