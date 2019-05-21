CompanionLink relaunches PC based Sync App for Salesforce Sync with Outlook

Sync Outlook with Salesforce - PC Outlook sync Calendar, Contacts and Tasks

CompanionLink Express provides a drop-in replacement for the discontinued Salesforce for Outlook product to sync Microsoft Outlook on your PC with Salesforce.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has updated CompanionLink Express to provide Sync between Salesforce.com and Microsoft Outlook on your PC. This product is provided as a replacement for the discontinued Salesforce for Outlook™ product. CompanionLink Express syncs Outlook Contacts, Calendar and Tasks to your Salesforce account. It is used by people who are primarily PC-based and prefer using Outlook as opposed to a browser based CRM.

“Many experienced professionals are most comfortable with their PC based tools,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “Although Salesforce has created a new offering for Office 365 Integration, their Lightning based system requires that you store your Contact list and Calendar in Microsoft’s ecosystem. Not everyone is comfortable with that arrangement for security or technical reasons. A PC-based product like CompanionLink Express can provide legacy user with secure sync to POP3 and IMAP folders as a simple service that fits with their work style and their corporate requirements.”

CompanionLink Express will sync Salesforce with Outlook. Outlook Contacts will sync with Salesforce Contacts, Outlook Calendar will sync to Salesforce Calendar and Outlook Tasks will sync to Salesforce Tasks. Sync is two-ways or use the option for one-way sync. There is a provision to synchronize to Salesforce Accounts by labeling a Contact in Outlook as an Account record. The software works with Outlook 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 and Office 365. It runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10.

CompanionLink Express is a $79.95 one-time purchase, or $19.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/salesforce/outlook/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.