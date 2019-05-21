SOUTH SHORE BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT PARTNERS WITH COUNCILMAN JOE BORELLI DURING VETERANS AWARENESS MONTH

Hometown Hero Banners

HOMETOWN HERO CAMPAIGN WILL RECOGNIZE SERVICE MEN & WOMEN WITH PUBLICLY DISPLAYED BANNERS

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The month of May is Veterans Awareness month, and The South Shore Business Improvement District (BID) and Councilman Joe Borelli have partnered to launch a first of its kind campaign created to recognize and honor our local Servicemen & Women. The Hometown Hero Campaign will allow the community to nominate a local veteran and 6 finalists will be featured on custom banners to be printed and hung within the towns of Annadale, Eltingville, and Great Kills.

“We are forever grateful to our veterans and we’re happy to be able to showcase our thanks in a unique and public way,” said Councilman Joe Borelli. “Now when you’re visiting the South Shore and see these banners, you’ll be reminded how fortunate we are that these men and women live in our community.”

Interested parties can nominate a Hometown Hero by visiting www.southshorebid.org and clicking the Hometown Hero link. Submissions are already being accepted and the nomination process will end on Friday, May 24th. Submissions will be reviewed, and 6 finalists will be selected to have a custom banner created and hung from telephone poles within the towns of Annadale, Eltingville and Great Kills. Unveiling of the banners to be announced at a later date.

“The South Shore BID is proud to partner with Councilman Borelli on this campaign,” said Gary Fleming, President of The South Shore Business Improvement District. “We hope that when the banners are hung people will stop and think how blessed we are for the freedoms we sometimes take for granted.”

For more information about the Hometown Hero campaign please visit www.southshorebid.org, email anthony@southshorebid.org, or dial (718) 490-5023.

About The South Shore Business Improvement District (BID)

The South Shore BID was created to promote the economic vitality in the towns of Annadale, Eltingville, and Great Kills. A Business Improvement District (BID) is a program whereby business and property owners come together as a collective group to increase the economic development and revitalize the neighborhoods and community they service. For more information visit www.southshorebid.org







