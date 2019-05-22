Baidu, Facebook, TomTom, Mars and Shell – all billed to join the speaker line-up at World Summit AI

The movers and shakers of today’s global AI masterplans will come together for the premier gathering of artificial intelligence experts - World Summit AI.

LONDON, UK, May 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amsterdam and London, May 21, 2019 – The movers and shakers of today’s global AI masterplans will come together for the premier gathering of artificial intelligence experts - World Summit AI, Taets Art and Event Park, Amsterdam on October 9 and 10, 2019.“We welcome WSAI back to Amsterdam with a remarkable line-up to discuss the most relevant issues in AI. With so much happening in this space WSAI offers a great opportunity to reflect and meet the most relevant people and organisations in AI,” said His Royal Highness Prince Constantijn of the Netherlands, who has endorsed the event since its inaugural launch in 2016.Sarah Porter, CEO and Founder of Inspired Minds - organiser of WSAI - says the Summit has become a major draw for players in AI. “We are thrilled to once again bring the world’s AI ecosystem back to Amsterdam, and to an event that is even bigger and bolder than in previous years, with an expansion of additional streams and affiliated events held at our new home, Taets Park,” she added.A global assemblyTop-level presentations from speakers on AI and deep learning from across the globe populate an outstanding programme at the event, with 45 speakers already confirmed to date:• Corinne Vigreux, Co-Founder, TomTom• Dr Hui Xiong, Chief Scientist and Head of Business Intelligence Lab, Baidu• Sandeep Dadlani, Chief Digital Officer, Mars• Cassie Kozyrkov, Chief Decision Scientist, Google• Jo Coutuer, Chief Data Officer, BNP Paribas• Fernanda Weiden, Former Director Engineering, Facebook• Ali Bouhouch, CTO, Sephora• Xiaofeng Ren, Chief Scientist - Autonavi, Alibaba• Daniel Jeavons, GM for Data Science, Shell• Tucker Balch, Managing Director AI Research, J.P. Morgan• Prof Gary Marcus, Professor of Psychology and Neural Science, New York University• Prof Marcin Detyniecki, Group Chief Data Scientist and Head of Research and Development, AXA• Patrick Maes, MD CTO Strategy & Architecture, Credit Suisse• Professor Max Welling, Vice President Technologies, Qualcomm & Research Chair, Machine Learning, University of Amsterdam• Marietje Schaake, Dutch Politician and Member of the European Parliament• Pierluigi Casale, Chief Data Scientist, TomTom• Stefan Niederhauser, VP Data Analytics & AI, Swisscom• Peter Jackson, Director - Group Data Sciences, Legal & General• Christian Noske, Managing Director, Alliance Ventures (Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi)• Helenio Gilabert, Senior Director Business Transformation, Schneider Electric• David Xi Li, CFA, Global Head of Advanced Data Analytics, Director, Blackrock• Mattias Fras, Head of AI Strategy & Acceleration, Nordea• Prof Luciano Floridi, Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information and Director, University of Oxford and Digital Ethics Lab• Maria Rotilu, GM, Branch International• Karen Hao, AI Reporter, MIT Technology Review• Hon. Silvio Schembri, Junior Minister for Financial Services, Digital Economy & Innovation, Parliament of Malta• Sarah Porter, Founder and CEO, Inspired Minds• Dr. John Danaher, Senior Lecturer, School of Law, NUI Galway• Babita Sharma, Television Presenter, BBC• Andy Peart, CMSO, Artificial Solutions• Marleen Stikker, Managing Director and Co-Founder, Waag Society• Otto Zoeter, Principal Data Scientist, Booking.com• Romaric Redon, DataLab Manager, Airbus Defence and Space• Professor Philipp Slusallek, Head of the Research Department Agents and Simulated Reality, German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence• Dr. Isaac Ben-Akiva, Director, Head of Machine Learning, Barclays• Hugh Westbrook, Senior Product Owner, Sky• Ger Baron, CTO, Amsterdam Smart City• Reinhard Stolle, Head of Engineering, AID Driving• Filippo Della Casa, Head of Analytics, Chief Innovation Officer Department, Gruppo Unipol• Dr Diwaker Gupta, Head of Engineering, Blockstack• Reza Khorshidi, Chief Scientist, AIG• Mo Chaara, Head of Advanced Analytics and ML, UPS• Emil Matsakh, Chief Data and Analytics Officer, Commonwealth Bank• Johannes Springer, CTO, Connected Car bei T-SystemsTo see the full and growing speaker line-up, go to https://worldsummit.ai/speakers/ An unrivalled programmeThrough the stellar programme that features AI use cases that demonstrate ROI in terms of sales, productivity, speed, efficiency, segmentation, targeting, compliance, conversion and more - delegates will get to learn first-hand how these visionaries are revolutionising their organisational approach and transforming business growth through the intelligent use of AI.To access the full event program, go to https://worldsummit.ai/programme/ -ends-About Inspired Minds (event organizer)Inspired Minds is a global tech and science strategy group focused on AI4Good operating in healthcare, education, STEM and government / strategic level Artificial Intelligence. We connect the global AI ecosystem from Enterprise to BigTech, Startups, Investors and Science. We unite large global enterprises to AI technology, academics to researchers, startups to investors, talent to corporates, data scientists to clinicians. We own the world’s largest and most active AI community of over 40,000 in 161 countries and boast 20 years of experience in technology and large scale festival style summits. We are aligned with the United Nations sustainable development goals and our “why” is to ensure that emerging technology is inclusive, equitable and safe.



