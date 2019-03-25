Luminaries from corporate & academic worlds of artificial intelligence to gather at World Summit AI Americas 2019 launch

This inaugural Americas Summit is being delivered by the organisers of World Summit AI, the global series made up of the world’s largest and most active AI community of over 40,000 members” — Lucy Rothwell, Managing Director, InspiredMinds!

MONTREAL, MONTREAL, CANADA, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential decision makers discussing today's global AI masterplans will participate in an inspiring conference for the premier gathering in artificial intelligence - the World Summit AI Americas 2019 – on April 10 and 11. The summit is part of a successfully expanding global series of summits uniting the world’s AI ecosystem and major players in enterprise, BigTech,startups, investment and science.A global assemblyTop-level presentations from speakers on AI and deep learning from across the globe populate an outstanding program at the event, which takes place at the St-James Theatre, 265 rue St-Jacques, Montreal. A snapshot of some of the 60 plus top speakers confirmed to date includes: Yoshua Bengio , Professor of Computer Science and Operations Research, University of Montreal• Gary Marcus, Professor of Psychology and Neural Science, New York University• Professor Daphne Koller, Founder and CEO, insitro.• Deepak Agarwal, VP of Artificial Intelligence, LinkedIn• Hassan Sawaf, Director, Artificial Intelligence, Amazon Web Services• Marc Bellemare, Research Scientist, Google Brain• Carolina Bessega, Chief Scientific Officer, Co-Founder, Stradigi AI• Naveen Singla Data Science Center of Excellence Lead, Crop Science, BayerTo see the full speaker line-up, go to www.americas.worldsummit.ai/speakers This inaugural Americas Summit is being delivered by the organisers of World Summit AI, the global series made up of the world’s largest and most active AI community of over 40,000 members from 161 countries worldwide. The WSAI Global community gathers every October at World Summit AI in Amsterdam to set the global AI agenda and has quickly become the place where the most influential community of thought leaders and decision makers in artificial intelligence implementation meet the integrators, adopters and end-users of advanced solutions in this brave new world.Debate at the World Summit AI Americas 2019 will cover the real issues and challenges surrounding the implementation of AI, deep and machine-learning solutions alongside demonstrations of practical case studies and in-depth workshops on topics ranging from privacy and regulation to infrastructure improvement. It is the only inclusive event for the entire American continent that will give stakeholders across the entire AI value chain a deeper insight into different strategic, technical and operational issues surrounding technological adoption and systems implementation.A packed programIn addition to gaining groundbreaking insights from across business and science, the World Summit AI audience will be privy to hot-off-the-press AI announcements and have the opportunity to participate in lively panel discussions, tech workshops, and more. As always, in conjunction with Ada-AI, there is a major focus on #AI4Good to make sure that technological methods like deep learning and machine learning are developed in a responsible way that makes the world a better place.More specifically, some of the headliner and use-case presentations include topics such as ‘Using machine learning to build explainable, transparent and accountable algorithms’; ‘How can enterprises achieve the creative potential of AI?’; ‘Redefining the relationship between humans and technology using natural language processing to deliver a great conversational UI’.The importance of privacy and regulation is another highlight, alongside discussion on one of the hot topics affecting the information age of big data - How to get past the problem of data fragmentation to get access to good quality data at scale. Public sector AI implementation is also covered with an exclusive look at lessons learned from the Montreal Declaration on the Responsible Development of Artificial Intelligence and a discussion on how government can leverage the use of AI to improve a country’s infrastructure.To access the full event program, go to www.americas.worldsummit.ai/programme -ends-Press Contact:Humaira Pilkinton: humaira@worldsummit.aiAbout Inspired Minds (organizer)Inspired Minds is a global tech and science strategy group focused on AI4Good operating in healthcare, education, STEM and government / strategic level Artificial Intelligence. We connect the global AI ecosystem from Enterprise to BigTech, Startups, Investors and Science. We unite large global enterprises to AI technology, academics to researchers, startups to investors, talent to corporates, data scientists to clinicians. We own the world’s largest and most active AI community of over 40,000 in 161 countries and boast 20 years of experience in technology and large scale festival style summits. We are aligned with the United Nations sustainable development goals and our “why” is to ensure that emerging technology is inclusive, equitable and safe.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.