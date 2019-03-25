WORLD LEADING AI AND MEDICINE SUMMIT - INTELLIGENT HEALTH SUMMIT - ANNOUNCES NOVARTIS AS HEADLINE SPONSOR

“Artificial Intelligence offers an exciting opportunity to reimagine the way diseases are diagnosed and treated but we must carefully manage the challenges. This is why the IH summit is vital. ” — Dr. Ann Aerts, Head of the Novartis Foundation.

BASEL, BASEL, SWITZERLAND, March 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Inspired-Minds announced that The Novartis Foundation will be the headline sponsor for Intelligent Health – the world’s leading AI in medicine summit, taking place in September 2019 in Basel, Switzerland.This collaboration will allow summit participants to join discussions aiming at how AI may solve some of the world’s greatest healthcare challenges and creates opportunities to revolutionize healthcare. Intelligent Health is the world’s leading platform to convene experts in Artificial Intelligence and medicine to work together to accelerating the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.“Artificial Intelligence offers an exciting opportunity to reimagine the way diseases are diagnosed and treated. However, we must carefully manage the challenges, and distinguish hype from reality. This is why the Intelligent Health summit is vital: It’s so important to convene experts from all different disciplines to build a future where AI makes healthcare faster, more efficient and effective, more affordable and more inclusive,” said Dr. Ann Aerts, Head of the Novartis Foundation.“Our plans for Intelligent Health are to continue to bring world-leading clinicians and world-leading AI technologists together in Basel this September. AI is revolutionizing medicine and Inspired Minds* are delighted to work with The Novartis Foundation at a critical time for the evolution of medicine using AI,” said Sarah Porter, Founder of Inspired Minds.In 2019, the Intelligent Health summit is expanding to five tracks, including a dedicated technical stream that will examine fundamental AI breakthroughs that will change lives and reshape healthcare. The summit will also introduce a new start-ups stage where participants will hear from the CEOs and founders of the most disruptive AI health tech companies. There will be increased content tailored to chief medical information officers and clinicians, with hands-on workshops and sessions to solve real-world problems. For the first time, a Q&A stage will provide interaction with the top AI in healthcare thought leaders.



