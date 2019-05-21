Navigant Associates, LLC Joins LogicBay’s Partner Network

Channel Management Solutions

Navigant Associates’ Channel Sales Expertise Enhances LogicBay’s Best-in-Class Partner Relationship Management Solutions

WILMINGTON, NC, USA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LogicBay Corporation welcomes Navigant Associates, LLC to their solution partner network, a group focusing on executing successful channel programs. LogicBay’s ChannelStack framework, launched in 2017, offers customers access to an integrated Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology solution to support and optimize sales results from their channel partners.With the addition of Navigant Associates, LogicBay customers will have access to the following:• 25+ Years of Channel Leadership in the industrial and energy markets• A belief that you don’t sell or push your partners, you enable and lead partners to success• Perspective and insight into changing buyer behaviors in the B2B space.Additionally, Navigant Associates will leverage LogicBay’s PRM technology to bring considerable value to their clients that sell via indirect channels. Both parties are thrilled to have the ability to offer customers a highly configurable sales channel technology solution , with an added layer of sales strategy services.“By fostering new service offerings and technology integrations with solution partners such as Navigant Associates, our customers will gain access to strategies and expertise to increase sales and further optimize their sales channels. Here at LogicBay, we have built our solution set around working with enterprise-class technologies. Given Navigant’s experience working with the manufacturing industry, and technical products and services, this partnership was a great fit.” – John Panaccione, CEO & President, LogicBay Corporation.“Sales technology continues to evolve, and Navigant Associates is intent on staying ahead of this curve. While channel strategy, structure, and optimizing sales skills not only at the brand-level, but also in the channel are cornerstone principles of Navigant Associates’ solutions, LogicBay’s PRM technology will provide our clients a centralized singular portal providing channel management tools and easy-to-access information resulting in greater focus and higher performance for their channel partners. We’re excited about the partnership with LogicBay.” – Lee Richards, Managing Partner, Navigant Associates, LLC.To learn more about LogicBay’s ChannelStack framework and view a full list of their integrated partners, visit, https://www.logicbay.com/approach About LogicBayLogicBay provides technology-enabled Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solutions that enable organizations to build, scale, and optimize their sales channel. LogicBay PRM technology supports the entire sales channel life cycle from recruiting and onboarding sales partners to managing a global network of partners in multiple languages. For additional information, visit https://www.logicbay.com/ About Navigant AssociatesNavigant Associates is a bespoke consultancy providing channel sales strategies for technical products and services. We help small and mid-sized clients grow top line revenue, market share, and customer retention through proven best practices. We design and deliver sales channel strategy consulting, workshops, and training resulting in a cultural change in the way clients grow revenue through 3rd party sales channels including distribution, manufacturer reps, agents, packagers and value-added resellers. For additional information, visit http://navigantassociates.com/



