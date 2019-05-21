Fox 8 Cleveland’s Taboo Talk : Erectile Dysfunction & Treatment Options

PA Green Wellness, Offering Gainswave Therapy in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Delaware

How GainsWave® Therapy Can Optimize Your Sexual Performance

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a recent segment of New Day Cleveland, Dr. Stephen Kroth and Jen Frey (Patient Care Coordinator) from PA Green Wellness shared a revolutionary therapy that treats one of men’s most dreaded disorders, erectile dysfunction. Host David Moss recalled the large amount of radio ads about ED he’d heard. This made him think that many people must be affected by this unspoken suffering.Jen Frey agreed and said, “Erectile dysfunction has been a shame-based topic and it doesn’t need to be. There are a lot of breakthroughs that can help.”Dr. Kroth introduced Gainswave therapy, also known as acoustic sound wave therapy, explaining how it offers an additional or alternative approach to medications that potentially come with unwanted risks and side effects. Not only is Gainswave natural, but more importantly it treats the cause of ED at a core level.During an appointment, low-energy sound waves are applied directly to various areas of the penis. These sound waves break up plaque that restricts blood flow and encourages the body to create new blood vessels, resulting in firmer erections and increased sex drive. With short 20 minute sessions and no recovery or down time necessary, men are pleasantly surprised with how this non-invasive procedure offers them freedom to enjoy their sexuality without the pre-planning that medication requires.Although Gainswave therapy has been used widely in Europe for more than 15 years, this unique approach to treating the cause of erectile dysfunction has been lesser known in the United States until recently. This natural alternative to enhancing male performance is taking off, delivering the results and satisfaction that both men and women desire.Currently, PA Wellness’ offices are located throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware, offering Gainswave treatments to men from the state of Ohio at their closest location at 5050 W Ridge Road Suite 101, Erie, PA 16506 (get directions).PA Wellness’ owner, John Cellini, is thrilled to have Dr. Kroth working with patients from Ohio and surrounding states at the Erie, PA office. Dr. Kroth offers a demonstrated history of working in the outpatient, hospital & health care industry. Skilled and Board Certified in Acupuncture, Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, & Family Medicine, he brings his broad healthcare background to provide you with exceptional care.Visit us online at PA Green Wellness. Feel free to call and speak with one of our patient care representatives at 1-888-338-6001. PA Wellness’ representatives are happy to answer all of your questions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.