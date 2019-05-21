Sagenext Introduces Upgraded Cloud Hosting Platform with On-Demand Resource Customization Facility

Multiple options for resource customization along with the company’s pay-per-use pricing model are going to make hosting more convenient and pocket-friendly.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagenext Infotech, a frontrunner in the field of QuickBooks hosting, is proud to announce that they have successfully upgraded their cloud platform to provide more flexibility and freedom for resource customization to the users. The newly reformed cloud architecture with high-performance servers backed by multiple customization options empower the clients to include or remove the number of users along with the cloud resources like virtual CPUs, RAMs, and SSD storage as per their specific requirement. It has been developed to help modern CPAs, accountants, bookkeepers, startups, and owners of SMBs save more money while making the most of their tax and accounting hosting plans by spending only on the obvious cloud resources instead of choosing from fixed plans with predetermined processors, RAMs, and data storage options.

The Augusta-based IT hosting provider has been at the forefront of cloud innovation. Powered by state-of-the-art, SSAE-16 (SOC-1/SOC-2) audited and HIPAA compliant data centers, Sagenext specializes in a comprehensive range of shared and dedicated hosting for QuickBooks, Sage Products and other major tax software. And now, with rapid provisioning of custom cloud server options, the company furthers their approach to ensuring the best QuickBooks hosting experience to the clients at the most competitive prices.

Addressing a company event, Mr. Ehtesham Haque said, “Customers have become smarter than ever before. Besides looking for more flexibility, convenience, and security, they want complete solutions for managing the cloud resources so that they can turn their focus entirely on their core competencies Customizable hosting solutions for accounting and tax applications lie at the focal point of our services. Having that said, this new technological advancement in our architecture is going to provide the required freedom to add or remove the resources as per the demand. Moreover, our revised pay-per-use model allows users to pay only for the resources and services they use and nothing more”.

The Chief Technical Officer, Mr. Jack Jasteen said, “Cloud technology has come a long way from being an alternative to data storage to standalone solution for virtual computing. Customized cloud hosting solutions powered by our hi-tech platform is going to revolutionize the way our clients utilize this technology. It will empower our users to harness all the facilities of the cloud technology - high availability, scalability, mobility, workload management, and rapid provisioning with enhanced data security”.

All-in-all, the company has been working hard to utilize the cloud technology to the fullest and deliver the most outstanding hosting experience to the users while keeping the cost as minimum as possible.

One of the most prominent names in the world of smart cloud accounting, SageNext is globally recognized for providing world-class tax and accounting application hosting services. The company specializes in hosting all versions and editions of QuickBooks, Sage Products and major tax software including ProSeries, Lacerte, UltraTax, Drake, and Taxwise, among others.

Winner of Premium Usability 2019 and Rising Star 2019 awards from FinancesOnline, Sagenext has enterprise-level cloud architecture with SSAE-16 certification and top-end security practices. The company offers shared and dedicated hosting plans along with fully customizable cloud solutions to meet the ever-growing demands of the modern CPAs, accountant, and small and mid-sized enterprises.

