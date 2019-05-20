CompanionLink launches DejaOffice Personal CRM with Apps for Windows, Android and iPhone

DejaOffice Personal CRM for Windows, Android and iPhone

Personal CRM helps you track Contacts, Calendar, Tasks and Notes smoothly with your PC and Mobile Phone

DejaOffice Personal CRM costs $49.95 and there is a 14-day free trial. DejaOffice on iPhone and Android can be downloaded from the App Store. You can Sync using USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and DejaCloud.” — Wayland Bruns, CEO, CompanionLink Software, Inc.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has launched DejaOffice PC Personal CRM, a fast and easy Personal Relations Manager (PRM) tool for Windows, Android and iPhone. The App is a Contact based CRM with scheduled items and tasks linked to the contact and category. DejaOffice Calendar has color categories which many people use to organize their day. Also featured are calendar emojis that make the day more pleasant to view. Tasks, Notes, Deals, Expenses, and History round out the CRM features in the App.

“Effective contact management is the heart of a productive day,” says Wayland Bruns, CEO of CompanionLink. “Every call and meeting is an opportunity to connect-the-dots of your personal life. When you finish the call, make notes and followups. Then let your tools remind you when to do them. Android and iPhone apps lack any way to connect a calendar item to a contact or to check off tasks effectively. While there is always an “App for that”, it is not efficient to clutter your phone for every separate tool needed for the CRM process.”

DejaOffice incorporates many popular features of PC based CRM programs including easy backups, color categories, automatic appointment alarms and followup notes. You can quickly import your Contact and Calendar data when you first run it. Import data sources include Outlook, Google, and Palm Desktop. DejaOffice also has separate versions specific to Outlook CRM and Google Calendar CRM.

“The best Customer Relations tools are fast,” says Bruns. “And that means they run entirely on your PC and not the Cloud. When a person calls me, I want to launch the app, search their name, and see what my last email and appointment was, all in about five seconds. DejaOffice Personal CRM does that. It gives me time to focus on a productive conversation, not on opening a cumbersome browser window that requires a login.”

DejaOffice Personal CRM costs $49.95 and there is a 14-day free trial. This is a portable license you can run on your Work PC, Home PC and Laptop. DejaOffice on iPhone and Android can be downloaded from the App Store. You can Sync using USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and DejaCloud. DejaCloud sync is a subscription service, but it is free to use if you have under 500 records. The CompanionLink team offers free telephone technical support on the CompanionLink website so if you have any questions just give us a call. See https://www.companionlink.com for details.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data sync solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They develop DejaOffice® CRM for Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows®. CompanionLink creates white-label PC and Mobile solutions for multiple vendors, and offers a generous affiliate program for bloggers. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com.

CompanionLink, DejaOffice and DejaCloud are registered trademarks of CompanionLink Software, Inc. Other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners

DejaOffice Personal CRM - Product Tour - Easy and fast CRM that runs on your PC and syncs to your Anrdoid and iPhone.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.