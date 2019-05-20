Elvis Presley Festival, Tupelo Pet Parade and Macy's Townhouse Opening included in Museum of Dog's Next Stop

A DOG's Journey Photo Booth, Dog Festooned Stretch Limo and Rare Dog Memoribilia Exhibit added to Elvis Festival

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The next stop on Dallas' Dog Museum Tour will be the Tupelo Elvis Festival in Mississippi. The doglimo will be on hand at the Bancorp Arena for the Pet Parade event on June 8th along with it's "A DOG's Journey" Photo Booth. The event is part of the annual Tupelo Elvis Festival, attended by thousands of worldwide visitors, in Tupelo MS (the birthplace of Elvis).The Instagram famed doglimo is equipped with a variety of props for great dog family photos. The Daschund festooned stretch limousine has made appearances along the east coast and is headed east after spreading dog fun in Dallas.The Elvis themed Pet Parade event will include "A DOG's Journey" Photo Booth, which will place the dogs on their own personalized poster image.The dog museum is also in Tupelo to promote the newest addition to the luxury dog hotel world, Macy's Town House. The new dog business will feature a unique level of dog boarding and dog daycare. Macy's is scheduled to open on June 9th with rotating dog museum lobby exhibits.David AllenInfo@ macystownhouse .com



