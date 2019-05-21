DCSAA and United Bank Announce 2019 Student-Athlete Academic Scholarship Winners

District of Columbia State Athletic Association United Bank, the Community Bank of the Nation's Capital

WASHINGTON, D.C, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) is proud to announce that 14 high school seniors have been selected to receive a $1,000 college scholarship. The DCSAA Student-Athlete Academic Scholarship Program is fully funded by United Bank, the Community Bank of the Nation’s Capital.“Commitment to our communities is a central part of United Bank’s mission,” said United Bankshares, Inc. President Rick Adams. “United Bank is a strong supporter of education, and we are proud to support these talented students on their path towards achieving their goals.”The scholarship recipients come from 8 different high schools in the District, including public schools, public charter schools and independent/private schools. The scholarship awards will be used to help cover the cost of tuition and fees, room and board, and books at an accredited college or university during the 2019-2020 school year.A reception to honor the scholarship winners will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at the Charles Sumner School Museum and Archives, 1201 17th Street, NW.“We are excited about our growing partnership with United Bank. Through this partnership DCSAA will be able to continue its commitment to the academic success of our student-athletes through the awarding of scholarships,” says Clark Ray, director of the DCSAA.The scholarship winners are:• Ishauna Anderson, H.D. Woodson – Bowling & Softball• Nile Brown, Archbishop Carroll – Track & Field• Kathleen Castiello, Georgetown Visitation – Basketball & Lacrosse• Mica Gelb, Wilson – Football• Aleisha Hopkins, Wilson – Basketball & Softball• Eleanor Mitchell, Georgetown Visitation – Basketball, Lacrosse & Tennis• Chisom Njoku, McKinley Tech – Basketball, Track & Field• Jalonte Phillips, KIPP College Prep – Track & Field• Alahna Sabbakhan, St. John’s – Cross Country & Track & Field• Jamal Thomas, McKinley Tech - Football• Raye Thomas, St. John’s – Softball• Jamie Wang, National Cathedral School – Volleyball, Basketball, Softball & Squash• Alexandra Watson, Georgetown Visitation – Lacrosse & Track & Field• Kemontae Williams, KIPP College Prep – Track & FieldTo learn more about the District of Columbia State Athletic Association visitAbout the District of Columbia State Athletic AssociationThe mission of the District of Columbia State Athletic Association is to serve member schools and the maximum number of their student-athletes by providing leadership and support for interscholastic athletic programming that will enrich the education experiences of all participants.The DCSAA will preserve and promote the educational significance of interscholastic athletics by:• Providing for fair competition between member schools;• Promoting sportsmanship and ethical behavior;• Establishing and enforcing standards of conduct for student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials and spectators;• Protecting the physical well-being of student-athletes and promoting healthy adolescent lifestyles; and• Promoting participation of female and disabled students on member teams.About United BankUnited Bank is a subsidiary of United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI), the largest publicly traded company headquartered in West Virginia. USBI has assets of approximately $19.6 billion and 139 full-service banking offices and 17 loan origination offices located throughout West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit BankWithUnited.com.



