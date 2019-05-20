Dr. Nathan Tenney of Desert Smiles Pursues Continuing Education to Bring Patients Advanced Treatments and Technology

Desert Smiles Cosmetic & Restorative Dentistry Dr. Nathan Tenney, Dentist at Desert Smiles

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentists complete continuing education courses in order to stay current on the new treatment options, techniques, and technologies that improve patient care. The Arizona Dental Association requires dentists to complete 24 hours of continuing education every three years. Dr. Nathan Tenney of Desert Smiles, however, often undertakes 100 continuing hours in one year alone – more than quadruple the state requirement.

“Continuing education has enabled me to provide best-in-class treatments for patients, and it’s going to be a key element that sets Desert Smiles apart,” Dr. Tenney said. “It’s an exciting time to be a dentist, and I look forward to telling and showing our patients the latest things we can do to provide optimal cosmetic and functional outcomes.”

Dr. Tenney doesn’t just sign up for one class at a time. He prefers his continuing education to be a continuum where he can spend multiple weekends with the same world-renowned dental educators. This allows the courses to build on each other.

Many of the recent continuing education courses have focused on veneers, cosmetics, and full mouth rehabilitation. Dr. Tenney is passionate about these aspects of dentistry, and he is already starting to use what he’s learned at Desert Smiles: a recent patient was so happy with her new smile that she hugged Dr. Tenney.

Dr. Tenney has advanced training in a host of dental procedures and disciplines, including root canal therapy, sedation dentistry, dental implants, and more. While enlisted in the U.S. Army, he had the opportunity to observe and train with residents in oral surgery. After completing his military service, Dr. Tenney has continued to pursue education that affords him the opportunity to broaden his skill set, provide better care, make patients more comfortable, and balance health and function with lifelike aesthetics.

During his military service, Dr. Tenney implemented advanced technology into the dental care he provided to fellow soldiers. He continues to use these and other state-of-the-art tools at Desert Smiles, including digital dental X-rays, intraoral scanning, and cone beam CT imaging.

Lifelong dental health and an incredible smile come from a long-term relationship between dentist and patient. Dr. Tenney and the entire staff at Desert Smiles are dedicated to earning patient trust and performing treatment with the utmost skill and compassion, pairing advanced training with a friendly chairside manner.

ABOUT DESERT SMILES COSMETIC & RESTORATIVE DENTISTRY

Originally founded in 1986, Desert Smiles is now under the leadership of passionate and experienced dentist Dr. Nathan Tenney. The office is located at 18275 N. 59th Ave. Building C, Ste. 114 Glendale, AZ 85308, serving patients in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Peoria, and nearby areas of Arizona. Dr. Tenney provides cosmetic dentistry and general dental care for the whole family, with treatment options ranging from porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, and smile makeovers to advanced procedures such as dental implants, sleep apnea treatment, and more. Visit https://www.desertsmiles.com/ or call (602) 978-1790 to schedule an appointment at Desert Smiles.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DesertSmiles

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/desertsmiles/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DesertSmilesGlendale



