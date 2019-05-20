IMPERIAL SYSTEMS, INC RELEASES DUST LEVEL SENSOR

Imperial Systems Inc Dust Level Sensor

Dust Level Sensor installs on any dust collector, monitors the level of material inside the dust containers and signals when the container needs to be emptied.

One of the best things about this product is not having to open the containers to check them” — President and CEO of Imperial Systems, Jeremiah Wann

MERCER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imperial Systems , Inc announces the release of its newest product, the Dust Level Sensor . This sensor, which installs easily on any dust collector, monitors the level of material inside the dust containers and signals when the container needs to be emptied. Each control panel can monitor up to four containers with individual sensors and alert lights. This tool will save time and prevent problems for those responsible for maintaining dust collection systems.“One of the best things about this product is not having to open the containers to check them,” says President and CEO of Imperial Systems, Jeremiah Wann. “Also, when containers get too full, dust can back up into the hopper and filters. The Dust Level Sensor will make sure that never happens.”The Dust Level Sensor works by sending a signal into the container and monitoring the speed of the return signal. This lets it detect when the dust level is too close to the top. With an individual alert light for each container, it’s easy to tell which one needs emptied. For containers that are hard to access, this sensor eliminates the need to manually check on them.Overflowing containers can be messy and cause a hazard, and dust backing up into the dust collector can damage the filters and other parts. With a simple, small sensor device placed in each container, the Dust Level Sensor will prevent these problems. The person in charge of opening containers and checking the dust levels will appreciate the convenience of this product. If there’s no one responsible for checking those containers, the Dust Level Sensor could prevent a mess or even damage to an expensive dust collector.



