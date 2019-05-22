Digital Workplace and readymade Intranet TITAN comes to Germany

Titan Now available in European Union

Local representative office in Austria to reach out to German customers for rapid growth.

GURGAON, HARYANA, INDIA, May 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Workplace Titan that simplifies Office365 has announced the opening of its representative offices in Austria to strengthen the company’s partner network and customer base in German-speaking markets.

“The decision to expand into German-speaking markets is a logical step towards our European business growth strategy,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO, Adapt Software India. Local presence will allow the company to work more closely with customers and partners with exceptional local support for implementation and services. We are confident that German customers will like this versatile Readymade Intranet that saves not only time but also substantial cost. Germany is a huge market for Office365 and customers need a solution like TITAN to achieve their digital workplace strategy, said Ashish Kamotra. TITAN customer base has grown rapidly during the past six months, and customers have started acknowledging that employee collaboration and consumption of Office365 has gone up by more than 50% within a few weeks of implementation.

We are very excited to introduce this amazing digital workplace solution for Office365 in German-speaking areas, commented TITAN’s German representative Ernst Dona. We strongly believe that product such as TITAN will not only increase employee productivity but also bring a higher return on investments for Office365 by increasing consumption of Office365 said Ernst Dona. We have seen companies burning millions of dollars in developing an Intranet that does not even offer flexibility and seldom meets the objective. With TITAN Customer can launch their digital workplace on Office365 or SharePoint within two weeks and pay for Software as a Service.

About ADAPT Software

ADAPT Software India is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner and ISO 9001:2008 certified company specializing in Office365 and SharePoint. Adapt has been delivering digital workplace solutions built on SharePoint and Office365 for more than a decade. TITAN is their flagship product that simplifies Office365. For more details, please visit www.titan4work.com



