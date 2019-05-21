RCare Announces Distribution Partnership with Inovonics, Full Integration into RCare System

RCare and Inovonics

RCare announces strategic technology partnership with Inovonics, an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks for senior housing communities.

WEBSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCare , Inc., creator of wireless nurse call and advanced monitoring solutions, has announced a strategic technology partnership with Inovonics , an industry leader in high-performance wireless sensor networks for senior housing communities. This partnership allows existing and new RCare clients to incorporate or utilize existing Inovonics installations, which are fully integrated with their RCare nurse call solution. RCare is now an authorized reseller of Inovonics products for new & existing call system installations.RCare’s integration with Inovonics products benefits communities in multiple ways. New clients benefit from an even wider selection of hardware choices to suit their community’s needs. Communities moving to the modern capabilities of RCare from another system can leverage their investment in existing Inovonics hardware by using it with their new RCare system. This provides a lower cost of entry to RCare’s state-of-the-art solution.“We are very excited to form this strategic alliance with Inovonics,” said RCare Founder & CEO, Myron Kowal. “RCare prides itself on interoperability and flexibility, making it even easier to install and retrofit a complete and customized nurse call solution.”This partnership enables existing Inovonics customers to enjoy cost savings by adding modern features from RCare’s nurse call platform, without having to discard or replace current Inovonics transmitters. Clients can benefit from a hybrid technology platform, or slowly integrate or implement new technologies over time.“We are happy to welcome RCare to our roster of value-added resellers, and further establishing Inovonics as a hardware standard in the industry,” said Mark Jarman, President of Inovonics.RCare was designed to be the most advanced, comprehensive and interoperable nurse call technology in the senior housing market. In addition to Inovonics, RCare is integrated with PointClickCare, Amazon Alexa, Accutech Resident Guard and UpBed. RCare has a global footprint throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.ABOUT RCareRCare is a global provider of wireless nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact info@rcareinc.com or call 585-671-4144.ABOUT INOVONICSFounded in 1986, Inovonics pioneered and patented the use of 900 MHz wireless technology to deliver cost-effective and flexible wireless solutions for the commercial security, senior care, multi-family submetering and commercial monitoring markets. Renowned for exceptional performance and reliability, tens of millions of Inovonics wireless devices have been deployed in the most challenging of commercial environments. Inovonics works with leading OEMs and partners to continuously advance the use of wireless technologies.



