GrandCare Systems Selects Laura Mitchell as new Chief Executive Officer, Expands Executive Team

Laura Mitchell, GrandCare CEO

GrandCare Systems announced today the appointment of GrandCare founding member and board director Laura Mitchell as GrandCare’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Laura brings new life and rejuvenation to GrandCare during these critical years when the industry is actively seeking remote monitoring technologies.” — GrandCare Founder Charlie Hillman

WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remote patient monitoring and virtual caregiving technology pioneer GrandCare Systems announced today the appointment of GrandCare founding member and board director Laura Mitchell as GrandCare’s new Chief Executive Officer. Mitchell replaces the current CEO, Charles Hillman, who started the cutting-edge software company in 2005. Hillman, an engineer and MIT graduate, will continue to lead the GrandCare vision as Founder and a trusted Advisor. Mitchell has also recruited a new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to expand GrandCare’s flexible and affordable “point-of-care” platform options for various settings.“I am honored to have been elected as GrandCare’s next CEO. This is an industry that I have been immersed in and passionate about for the past 15 years,” said Mitchell. “We are seeing rapid growth in the adoption of caregiving technologies, in both the home caregiving and senior housing industries. It is a privilege for me to be leading GrandCare during this period of opportunity and growth.”Mitchell brings 15 years of connected health, technology and aging expertise, as well as her core competencies in strategic business development, marketing and lead generation, to this executive role at GrandCare. She was a founding team member of GrandCare in 2005, where she served as the VP of Business Development and Chief Marketing Officer for over a decade. In 2015, she founded Laura Mitchell Consulting (LMC), a strategic business development, marketing and consulting agency with a niche in healthcare, aging and technology. Mitchell will continue to lead her strike team of six at LMC, in addition to her new role as CEO of GrandCare Systems.“Laura brings new life and rejuvenation to GrandCare during these critical years when the industry is actively seeking remote monitoring technologies,” said GrandCare Founder Charlie Hillman. “Her unparalleled expertise and business acumen will help take GrandCare to the next level.”The use of technology in the aging industry is rapidly increasing. According to Aging & Technology Industry Analyst and Expert, Laurie Orlov, “Technology to help care for an aging population matters now more than ever -- the $29.8 billion market is poised to match the aging demographic of 48 million seniors aged 65+ and to help fill the gap of individuals available to care for them.”“More seniors want to remain independent, but might need a little support and connection,” said GrandCare’s Chief Operating Officer Gaytha Traynor. “GrandCare can help provide that support and connection, and the cost is less than the cost of one week in an average care community”.Mitchell was a founder of the aging and technology industry’s first aging and technology weekly industry webinars, a co-founder of the Aging & Technology Alliance (AgeTek) and was an early educator for EHX (Electronic House Expo) and CEDIA. She has been featured in Forbes magazine, awarded Dealerscope Magazine's "Top 40 under 40,"​ the 2014 Connected World Women of M2M, and the 2011 Silicon Valley Boomer Venture Summit “Flame Award” for Innovation and Leadership. She has spoken at industry events throughout the United States, and has authored global white papers and articles on the topics of longevity, technology, remote patient monitoring and marketing to the aging population. Mitchell serves on the Historic West Bend Theatre Board of Directors, and serves as a Director of Boomers & Marketing for USPR.ABOUT GRANDCAREGrandCare is designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve outcomes by enabling designated family members, caregivers and healthcare professionals to remotely care for an individual in a residence, regardless of geographic location. The heart of GrandCare is a large touchscreen in the residence, which provides the individual with social communications, instructions, reminders and medication prompts. Optional telehealth & activity sensors wirelessly report information and can send alerts if something is amiss. No computer skills are needed for the resident. For more information, visit: www.grandcare.com , call 262-­338-6147, or contact info@grandcare.com.



