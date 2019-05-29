RCare Launches Upgraded, State-of-the-Art RCare Mobile 3.0

RCare Mobile

RCare's secure mobile platform handles caregiving needs such as: resident/staff communications, messaging, care coordination, analytics, and activity tracking.

This new design makes it even easier for caregivers to quickly assess the situation and determine next steps. This ultimately results in a better quality of care and happier staff.” — Myron Kowal, RCare founder and CEO

WEBSTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- RCare , Inc., maker of advanced wireless nurse call and monitoring solutions for the senior living industry, announced a design overhaul to its award-winning RCare Mobile product. The RCare Mobile application offers a convenient and secure mobile platform to handle all caregiving needs such as: resident/staff communications, messaging, care coordination, analytics, activity tracking and more.The new app interface has been designed for improved ease-of-use and accessibility, with an enhanced emphasis on emergency broadcasting alerts. RCare Mobile retains its state-of-the art features, including the “I Got It” button, allowing one caregiver to claim each call, time response efforts and ensure accountability. Administrators and fellow caregivers can easily see which calls have been claimed and by whom. All calls are verified and the alarm stops as soon as the call is claimed, reducing duplication of efforts and alarm fatigue.“Our clients are always seeking ways to improve response time and help make their hard-working caregivers more efficient,” said RCare founder and CEO Myron Kowal. “This new design makes it even easier for caregivers to quickly assess the situation and determine next steps. This ultimately results in a better quality of care and happier staff.”Caregivers can message or speak with other staff and residents to prioritize the resident’s call and reassure that help is on the way. Upon room entry, caregivers are prompted to record activities of daily living at point-of-care, logging response time and providing more accuracy to billing efforts. If residents are not in their rooms when they push their pendant, RCare’s proprietary advanced locating protocol shows caregivers the exact location and floor level of the call, for faster response.RCare Mobile runs on a dedicated smartphone, eliminating the risks and distractions of personal cell phones. Communities seeking something more durable and locked down can upgrade to RCare’s proprietary and durable ‘Rugged RPhone’. The Rugged RPhone is a completely encrypted and HIPAA-compliant Android smartphone. It does not allow photos to be taken, and does not have access to the Internet or any social media platforms. It connects to internal campus WiFi and will not function off campus, which protects private data. It is water-proof and drop-proof.The RCare Mobile v3 app is designed for iOS and Android.ABOUT RCARERCare is a global provider of wireless nurse call and personal emergency response systems for the entire spectrum of eldercare and senior living. Our components integrate into a variety of healthcare communication systems to create efficient and verifiable responses to medical emergencies. RCare works together with distribution partners to build individualized, flexible and seamless systems to enhance both caregiving and resident quality of life. Contact info@rcareinc.com or call 585-671-4144.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.