‘MSE 1’ Rating for XS CAD 3rd Time Running

CRISIL awards ‘highest’ rating in financial strength, operation strength.

REDDITCH WORCESTERSHIRE B98 7HD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- XS CAD has been rated ‘MSE 1’ by CRISIL, an S&P Global Inc.-owned company, for the third successive year. CRISIL, India’s foremost provider of ratings, data research and solutions, is known for its unbiased evaluations. CRISIL has worked closely with more than 40 banks and financial institutions to encourage CRISIL SME Performance Ratings. CRISIL audited XS CAD and awarded it the ‘highest’ rating in financial strength (FS) and operation strength (OS).About XS CADXS CAD is an AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) design and consulting firm focused on design, pre-construction, BIM (Building Information Modelling), VDC ( Virtual Design and Construction ) and DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) services for architects, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, retailers and homebuilders. We assist these firms during design, detailing and documentation stages, using the latest design software and CAD technology to create our output. We also utilize a range of online collaboration tools and interfaces to share our work with customers, ensuring transparency of our output within the context of our customer’s design workflows. The company is ISO9001:2015 quality certified and a program partner of Autodesk’s Developer Network.Contact:Marketing Divisionpress@xscad.comUK: +44 (0) 1527 518 880India: +91 22 2687 6456



