XS CAD Delivers BIM Expertise for UK Healthcare Projects
MEP Coordination, as-built drawings for Birmingham Dental Hospital and Monmouth Hospital.GREENLANDS BUSINESS CENTRE STUDLEY ROAD, REDDITCH WORCESTERSHIRE B98 7HD, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XS CAD provided MEP coordination and collaboration using BIM technology to Birmingham Dental Hospital and Monmouth Hospital.
Designs for both hospitals in the UK were initially created in Revit and XS CAD then progressed the engineering design into detailed BIM models that were then used for detailed M&E installation drawings. XS CAD used BIM 360 (C4R) technology to manage the project internally within its global office network. As BIM was used to create installation drawings, the as-fitted drawing process was simple and efficient and was also handled by XS CAD.
XS CAD’s professional expertise was provided by its team of experienced and technically qualified personnel based in its UK and India offices, using Autodesk Revit MEP and Navisworks for these projects.
About XS CAD
XS CAD is an AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) design and consulting firm focused on design, pre-construction, BIM (Building Information Modelling), VDC (Virtual Design and Construction) and DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) services for architects, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, retailers and homebuilders. We assist these firms during design, detailing and documentation stages, using the latest design software and CAD technology to create our output. We also utilize a range of online collaboration tools and interfaces to share our work with customers, ensuring transparency of our output within the context of our customer’s design workflows. The company is ISO9001:2015 quality certified and a program partner of Autodesk’s Developer Network.
