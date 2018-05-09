XS CAD Upgrades to Autodesk AEC Collection
By using BIM to create pre-construction planning data for multiple projects, XS CAD ensures it is up to date and provides its customers with a variety of AEC services using the latest technology available in the industry. XS CAD provides preconstruction planning, building information modelling (BIM) and 3D modelling solutions and services. Further to this, XS CAD adopts 3D technology to validate design data before creating accurate construction documentation for MEP (M&E) engineering, construction and architectural projects.
About XS CAD
XS CAD is an AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) design and consulting firm focused on design, pre-construction, BIM Modelling (Building Information Modelling), VDC (Virtual Design and Construction) and DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) services for architects, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, retailers and homebuilders. We assist clients during design, detailing and documentation stages, using the latest design software and CAD/BIM technology to create quality output. We also utilise a range of online collaboration tools and interfaces to share our work with customers, ensuring transparency of output within the context of our customer’s design workflows. XS CAD is ISO9001:2015 quality certified and a program partner of Autodesk’s Developer Network. XS CAD has offices in Melbourne, Perth, Toronto, New York, Seattle, Mumbai and Worcestershire.
