XS CAD Upgrades to Autodesk AEC Collection

REDDITCH, WORCESTERSHIRE, UK, May 9, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XS CAD, a UK/India-based AEC design and consulting firm, has upgraded to Autodesk’s AEC Collection. The AEC (Architecture, Engineering and Construction) Collection supports BIM (Building Information Modelling) and CAD-based workflows to help design and build better buildings, create civil infrastructure projects using the latest BIM technologies for architecture design and engineering tools and evaluate constructability, design intent and clashes earlier during pre-construction.

By using BIM to create pre-construction planning data for multiple projects, XS CAD ensures it is up to date and provides its customers with a variety of AEC services using the latest technology available in the industry. XS CAD provides preconstruction planning, building information modelling (BIM) and 3D modelling solutions and services. Further to this, XS CAD adopts 3D technology to validate design data before creating accurate construction documentation for MEP (M&E) engineering, construction and architectural projects.

About XS CAD

XS CAD is an AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) design and consulting firm focused on design, pre-construction, BIM Modelling (Building Information Modelling), VDC (Virtual Design and Construction) and DfMA (Design for Manufacture and Assembly) services for architects, engineers, contractors, manufacturers, retailers and homebuilders. We assist clients during design, detailing and documentation stages, using the latest design software and CAD/BIM technology to create quality output. We also utilise a range of online collaboration tools and interfaces to share our work with customers, ensuring transparency of output within the context of our customer’s design workflows. XS CAD is ISO9001:2015 quality certified and a program partner of Autodesk’s Developer Network. XS CAD has offices in Melbourne, Perth, Toronto, New York, Seattle, Mumbai and Worcestershire.

Contact:
Marketing Division
press@xscad.com
UK: +44 (0) 1527 518 880
India: +91 22 2687 6456

XS CAD Limited
Greenlands Business Centre
Studley Road
Redditch
Worcestershire
B98 7HD
United Kingdom
Web: http://www.xscad.com/

