HYDROPONIC FARMING AND FISH FARMS FOR GUINEA-BISSAU, VALUED AT OVER $150,000,000 USD

THE FUTURE OF PURE, FRESH FOOD, IS AT HAND. BETTER HEALTH, BETTER LIVES.” — EARL WESCOM CEO

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook

BISSAU, GREATER BISSAU, GUINEA-BISSAU, May 28, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IMMEDIATE PRESS RELEASEHYDROPONIC FARMING AND FISH FARMS FOR GUINEA-BISSAU, VALUED AT OVER $150,000,000 USDFOR ALMOST THREE YEARS, THE AMBASSADOR TIVOLI, AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE OF NOT ONLY GUINEA-BISSAU, BUT NEIGHBORING COUNTRIES, HAS AGREED, SIGNED LETTERS OF INTENT AND ARRANGED WITH GROUP EFFE INC., IN CONJUNCTION WITH SEVERAL OF EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES, LLC, HEADED UP BY MR. EARL WESCOM AND TECHNICAL ADVISERS, ARE PLANNING A SERIES OF FISH FARMS AND HYDROPONIC FARMS, FOR THE COUNTRY, GUINEA-BISSAU. MR. WESCOM, HAS BEEN WORKING ON INTEGRATED SYSTEMS THAT WILL INCLUDE SYSTEMS TO PROTECT THE COAST LINE.THE TOTAL INVESTMENT IS BEING REVIEWED NOW AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY UPTO A TOTAL OF ONE HUNDRED AND FIFTY MILLION USD ($150,000,000 USD) IN TOTAL. THIS ABSOLUTELY AT NO COST TO GOVERNMENT. WE ARE CERTAIN, THE INITIAL COST WILL INCREASE OVER TWO OR THREE HUNDRED PERCENT AS THE INTERIOR POPULATION IS IN NEED OF SUCH INCOME.GROUP EFFE INC., HAS THE TECHNOLOGY AND EQUIPMENT SOURCES TO PURCHASE, INSTALL, TRAIN 99.9% ALL LOCAL PERSONS, TO INSTALL, OPERATE AND MANAGE THE UNITS. IT IS FORE CAST THAT THE PLANTS, WILL BE SET UP THROUGH OUT THE COUNTRY, FOR THE INTERIOR PERSONS IN GENERAL, WHO NEED MORE NUTRITIONAL SOURCES. THIS WILL CREATE JOBS IN THE INTERIOR OF THE COUNTRY, ALLOWING THEM TO THEN BE ABLE TO BE A MAIN SOURCE OF VEGETABLES AND FISH, OF OTHER VARIETIES.MR. WESCOM, BELIEVES THAT THIS IS SOMETHING THAT CAN ALLOW REVENUE, INCOME AND MANY JOBS, FOR THE MOST NEEDED AREAS OF THE POPULATION, NOT ABLE TO EARN MONIES IN THE CAPITAL CITY AREAS. THE GENERAL PLAN IS LIKELY TO CREATE ANS SUSTAIN AS MANY AS UP TO ONE THOUSAND AND MORE DIRECT JOBS. THIS IS A MAJOR IMPROVEMENT AND WILL BE A DRAMATIC INCREASE OF INCOME FOR MANY FAMILIES.GENERAL PRELIMINARY PLANS CALL FOR A SERIES OF MID SIZE PRODUCTION FACILITIES, BETWEEN 100 AND 150 UNITS, TO ACCOMMODATE THE DEMANDS EXPECTED, AND WILL BE PLACED ALMOST IN ALL CITIES AND OR TOWNS, WITHIN THE COUNTRY.IT IS ALSO PROPOSED TO THEN HAVE PROCESSING PLANTS, PACKAGING PLANTS, AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS AS WELL. A COLLECTIVE SIDE GROUP OF COMPANIES, MAY BE INCLUDED, OVER THE COURSE OF THE FIRST COUPLE OF YEARS, WHICH WILL INCLUDE PRODUCTION FACILITY FOR THE PACKAGING MATERIALS.THIS ENTIRE OPERATION WILL IN FACT BE PLEDGED AND THE CO-MANAGED BY LOCAL PERSONS, WHO PASS THE TRAINING AND ARE SELECTED BASED ON PERFORMANCE AFTER THE FULL TRAINING, AND OPERATIONS ARE UNDER WAY. MR. WESCOM, HAS ARRANGED WITH THE INVESTOR GROUPS, TO ALLOW FOR TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP, BASED ON THE ABOVE, INVESTMENT REPAYMENT VIA THE OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW, TO THE EMPLOYEES, IN A PHASED APPROACH, SO AS ALL PERSONS, WORKING WITHIN CAN BE NOT ONLY EMPLOYEES WITH A PAY CHECK, BUT EVENTUALLY, A SHARE HOLDER, FOR THEIR FUTURE.FOR MORE INFORMATION,PLEASE CONTACT AMBASSADOR TIVOLI, REPRESENTATIVE FOR MR. EARL WESCOMTEL NUMBER:TEL.+39 388 176 2287/340 191 9478,EMAIL ADDRESS :tivo26@gmail.com/tivo26@prontonmail.com,SKYPE: tivoli711



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.