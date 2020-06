West African Special Projects, about to be launched (Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Ghana) are all Phase One

Housing by AZ Trade Group, LLC, Group Effe Inc., West Special Services LLC and currently plans to construct approximately 500 homes from 50 sq meters & up

"WEST AFRICA, STARTING WITH OUR DREAM TO BUILD AND ENHANCE GUINEA-BISSAU, IVORY COAST AND GHANA, THEN MOVE ON TO ALL OF WEST AFRICA" Co-DREAMERS...... EARL WESCOM, AMBASSADOR TIVOLI (GB)” — GROUP EFFE

VALRICO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HOUSING, FISH AND VEGETABLE FARMS, SCHOOLS, FREIGHT SERVICE AND MORE TO COME TO WEST AFRICA THIS COMING FEW MONTHS.THE COMPANIES INVOLVED ARE AZ TRADE GROUP, LLC, GROUP EFFE INC., WEST SPECIAL SERVICES LLC AND CURRENTLY PLANS TO CONSTRUCT APPROXIMATELY 500 HOMES FROM 50 SQ METERS, UP TO 125 SQ METERS, PER MONTH, PER COUNTRY, WITH MORTGAGES THIS PROGRAM WILL BE EVOLVED TO INCLUDE THE COST OF THE LAND, INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE HOME IT SELF, TOTALLY COMPLETED AND READY TO GO.MOST BUYERS, WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A DEPOSIT OR APPROXIMATELY TEN PERCENT, ON A CASE BY CASE BASES. IN ADDITION TO THE HOMES WITH MORTGAGES, TO BE ADMINISTRATED BY A LOCAL MORTGAGE COMPANY BEING SET UP WITHIN THE LAWS OF THE COUNTRY BEING SERVED, THE GROUP PLANS ON CREATING JOBS, WITH THOSE WORKING FOR THE COMPANY HAVING FIRST RIGHTS TO PURCHASE EACH HOME OR NOT, PRIOR TO IT BEING RELEASED FOR GENERAL MARKET SALE. IT IS TO BE NOTED, THE INTEREST RATES WILL BE LOW AND THE TERM BETWEEN TWENTY AND THIRTY YEARS.JOBS TO BE CREATED IN EACH WEST AFRICAN COUNTY, STARTING WITH GHANA, GUINEA-BISSAU AND IVORY COAST, WILL INCLUDE FISH FARMS AND HYDROPONIC FARMING, PROCESSING, PACKAGING, REFRIGERATION, DELIVERY, SALES, MARKETING, DISTRIBUTION TO NAME A FEW OF THE AREAS.OF COURSE, CONTINUOUS CONSTRUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY FIVE HUNDRED HOMES PER MONTH IS PLANNED, WITH A CONCRETE PLANT, CONCRETE BLOCK PLANT, ASPHALT PLANT, SCHOOLS, CLINICS, MEETING HALLS, SMALL SHOPS, AND MANY OTHER ENTITIES.SALARIES WILL BE ABOVE AVERAGE, AND INCLUDE ALL GOVERNMENTAL FEES AS REQUIRED UNDER THE LAWS OF EACH COUNTRYANOTHER PROJECT BEING CONSIDERED AND FUNDING, LOANS, BEING PROCESSED, IS THE THE IMMEDIATE REPAIR, AND ENHANCEMENT OF THE CURRENT FREIGHT TERMINAL IN GUINEA-BISSAU, WHILE FURTHER FUNDING IS RESOURCED TO BUILD OUT A NEW PORT, PORT BUBA. PORT BUBA, WAS TO BE A MODERN FREIGHT TERMINAL, AND NOW, WITH THE GROUP OF AZ TRADE GROUP, LLC,, GROUP EFFE INC., AND WEST SPECIAL SERVICES LLC., HEADED UP BY MR. EARL WESCOM, WILL BE THE STATE OF THE ART WITH NOT ONLY FREIGHT TERMINALS, BUT WITH A CRUISE SHIP TERMINAL, AND DOCK-AGE FOR A NUMBER OF OTHER VESSELS, SUCH AS VISITING YACHTS, GENERAL FREIGHTERS, MILITARY SHIPS AND SUCH. AND WHEN IT IS NEAR COMPLETION, A NEW HOSPITAL SHIP WILL BE EMPLOYED IN THE AREA AND LIKELY TO BE IN THE OLDER PORT, FOR FULL HOSPITAL SERVICES, ETC.ACCORDING TO A ADMIRAL, VIA THE AMBASSADOR, IT IS ALSO POSSIBLE TO ADD SOME SERVICES AND OR FULL SERVICES FOR THE GUINEAN COASTAL PATROL USE. THE PORT SEEMS TO BE GROWING AND GROWING AND WELL.............GROWINGTHE GROUP OF AZ TRADE GROUP, LLC,, GROUP EFFE INC., AND WEST SPECIAL SERVICES LLC., HEADED UP BY MR. EARL WESCOM, ARE IN TALKS WITH A NEW CRUISE LINE COMPANY, FOR SPECIFIC TRAVEL UP AND DOWN THE WEST AFRICAN COAST, WHICH WILL BE OFFERING ONE AND TWO WEEK CRUISES. THIS OPERATION, IS IN DIRECT ASSOCIATION WITH THE NEW FREIGHT SERVICES COMPANY, TO BE OFFERING BI-WEEKLY OR TRI-WEEKLY ASIA / WEST AFRICA SERVICE AS WELL AS WEEKLY SERVICE OUT OF THE USA, AND LINKS WITH CANADA AS WELL.TRADE SCHOOLS ARE TO BUILT AND OPERATED, IN CONJUNCTION WITH ELEMENTARY, MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS, TO EMPLOY AND TRAIN AS MANY AFRICANS AS POSSIBLE IN ALL TRADES, INCLUDING OCEAN GOING FREIGHTER POSITIONS, ENGINEERING, BOILER/ENGINE ROOM, DECK HAND, JUNIOR OFFICERS, DOCK PERSONS, ALL CONSTRUCTION SERVICES, CONCRETE, ELECTRICAL, PLUMBING, CARPENTRY, MASONRY, PAINTING, TILING, WOOD WORKING, ROOFING, GLAZING, REPAIRS, AS ALL PERTAIN TO CONSTRUCTION. ALSO, BOAT BUIDLING, STEEL WORK, BOAT REPAIRS, OCEAN COURSES, MOTOR REPAIRS, AND SIMILAR TRADES FOR CARS, TRUCKS, AUTOS, BUSES, ETCMOST OF THE SERVICES WILL BEGIN AND START WITHIN THE INTERIOR OF THE COUNTRIES, TO MAXIMIZE THE FULL BENEFITS OF THOSE, MOST NEEDING THE JOBS, THE ASSISTANCE, AND THE PROSPECTS OF A MUCH BETTER AND GREATER LIFE EXPERIENCEGUINEA-BISSAU RECEIVES GRANT FOR WASTE-TO-ENERGY SYSTEMFROM ITS BASE IN NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES REACHES OUT TO THE COUNTRIES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND WEST AFRICA BY PUTTING UP DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS IN THESE REGIONS. EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES DECIDED TO INVEST IN GUINEA-BISSAU BY ESTABLISHING A WASTE-TO-ENERGY SYSTEM THAT WOULD GENERATE ADDITIONAL ELECTRICITY FOR THE COUNTRY. IN MAY 2019, EFFE GROUP HAS ANNOUNCED ITS PLAN TO INVEST UP TO €900 MILLION IN A WASTE-TO-ENERGY SYSTEM IN GUINEA-BISSAU. ACCORDING TO THE PLAN, THE PROJECT WILL CONSTRUCT UP TO 15 PLANTS WHICH WILL BE LOCATED IN LARGER MUNICIPALITIES TO ENSURE AN ADEQUATE SUPPLY OF GARBAGE NEEDED TO RUN THE PLANTS. EACH PLANT CAN GENERATE BETWEEN 15 AND 100 MEGAWATTS OF ELECTRICITY. THE COMPANY HAS SPENT CONSIDERABLE TIME IN PLANNING THE INSTALLATION AND OPERATION OF THESE WASTE-TO-ENERGY PLANTS. BASED ON INITIAL STUDIES, EACH PLANT WILL BE SELF-CONTAINED AND WILL UTILIZE WASTE TO PRODUCE ELECTRICITY. IN THE PROCESS OF GENERATING ELECTRICITY, THE PLANTS WILL RECLAIM SOME VOLUME OF OIL, WHICH, IN TURN, CAN PRODUCE A LIMITED AMOUNT OF BIO-DIESEL. THE GENERATION PROCESS IS ALSO EXPECTED TO LEAD TO WATER PURIFICATION. THE ENTIRE PROJECT IS A HUMANITARIAN INITIATIVE AND WILL NOT COST ANYTHING FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF GUINEA-BISSAU. THE COST FOR PLANNING, CONSTRUCTION, AND OPERATION OF THE PLANTS WILL BE HANDLED BY EFFE GROUP, INCLUDING THE SUPPLY OF NEEDED EQUIPMENT, TOOLS AND VEHICLES FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE PROJECT.GROUP EFFE INC., HAS BEEN WORKING ON THE PURCHASING, INSTALLATION AND OPERATIONAL PLANNING FOR A NUMBER OF WASTE TO ENERGY PLANTS. EACH PLANT IS SELF CONTAINED, AND USES WASTE TO PRODUCE ELECTRICITY, AND AS A BI-PRODUCT RECLAIMS CERTAIN OILS TO PRODUCE A LIMITED AMOUNT OF BIO-DIESAL AND WELL AS PURIFICATION OF WATER. INITIAL STUDIES SHOWS, THAT AS MANY AS FIFTEEN PLANTS, PRODUCING BETWEEN TWENTY MEGAWATTS AND ONE HUNDRED MEGAWATTS EACH ARE PLANNED. THE TOTAL MEGAWATTS IS ESTIMATED TO BE OVER FIVE HUNDRED (500 MW) AND IS EXPANDIBLETHE PLANTS, AS STATED BY MR. EARL WESCOM, ARE TO BE TENTATIVELY, LOCATED IN THE LARGER DEVELOPMENT AREAS OF MUNICAPALITES, OF A LARGER POPULATION, TO SUSTAIN THE GARBAGE NEEDED TO OPERATE THE PLANT. ONE OF THE KEY FEATURES, IS AS MR. EARL WESCOM, OUTLINES IN THE DISCUSSIONS, IS THAT THE COST TO THE GOVERNMENT OF GUINEA-BISSAU, IS ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. THE ENTIRE COST FOR THE OVERALL PLANNED OPERATION, INCLUDING ALL EQUIPMENT, TOOLS, VEHICLES, OPERATION TRAINING OF ALL LOCAL LABOR, THOUSANDS OF JOBS, PLUS NUMEROUS OTHER SIDE BENEFITS, IS TO BE PROVIDED BY MR. EARL WESCOM, PRESIDENT OF GROUP EFFE INC., AND EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES LLC, IN CONJUNTION WITH INVESTOR COORDINATORS, FROM A GROUP EFFE INC., AND FINANCIAL ENTITY, GENEVA HEDGE FUND & CAPITAL TRUST.