DONATIONS TO CHILDREN, FOOD, CHRISTMAS TOYS & MORE, BY CEO EARL WESCOM, OF EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES, LLC & GROUP EFFE INC

RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA, USA, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DONATIONS TO CHILDREN, FOOD, CHRISTMAS TOYS AND MORE, BY CEO EARL WESCOM, PRESIDENT OF EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES, LLC AND GROUP EFFE INC., JOINING THE FIGHT AGAINST HUNGRY

LAST YEAR, FOR THE MOST OF 2018, EFFE GROUP, LEAD BY MR. EARL WESCOM, HAD FOCUSED ON FEEDING PERSONS, VIA MANY SUPPORTIVE MEANS, INCLUDING ST. ANTHONYS PANTRY, LOCATED WITHIN RESERECTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6819 KRYKUL AVE., RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA. MR. WESCOM LEARNT ABOUT THE NEED TO SUPPLIMENT DONATIONS AND THE HUGH NEED FOR THE PARISH PARISHIONERS. IT STARTED IN 2017 JUST BEFORE THANKSGIVING.

THE PANTRY WAS STRUGGLING TO FILL SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MEAL PACKAGES FOR THE WEEK, INCLUDING A TURKEY. MR. WESCOM WAS APPROACHED TO SEE IF HE COULD DONATE A FEW DOLLARS, WHICH HE DID AND HE ASKED, WHAT DO YOU NEED OVERALL? THE ANSWER SHOCKED MR. WESCOM, THEY NEEDED A WHOLE LIST OF ITEMS, LIKE INSTANT MASHED POTATE PACKAGES, BREAD, CAN STRING BEANS, CAN CORN, CRANBERRY SAUCE, PUDDING, JELLO, CANNED MILK, YAMS, ETC.

AS IT TURNS OUT, DOING RESEARCH, ST. ANTHONYS PANTRY, IS PART OF THE LOCAL CATHOLIC PANTRY AND OR CATHOLIC CHARITIES, PARENTED BY NATIVITY CATHOLIC CHURCH, BRANDON, FLORIDA. THEY, NATIVITY SERVES OVER SEVENTEEN FOOD SERVICE, PANTRY AND CHARITABLE GROUPS. ST. ANTHONYS, DEALS WITH A GROWING NEED OF OVER SEVENTY FAMILIES PER WEEK. NAVITIY, WHO WORKS WITH THE MASS NUMBER OF ORGANIZATIONS IN THE LOCAL AREA. (THIS IS REPLICATED THROUGHOUT THE WORLD) IMAGINE THE NUMBERS OF THOSE SUPPORTED BY THE AREA SYSTEM, IT IS ESTIMATED THAT THE NJMBERS IS IN THE MID TO HIGH THOUSANDS…… EVERY WEEK…………… SO, MR. WESCOM, WITH EFFE GROUP OF COMPANIES, LLC AND GROUP EFFE INC., WHEN OUT PURCHASED THE ENTIRE LIST OF ITEMS AND THEN GOT IT TO THE CHURCH JUST IN TIME (NO BUND INTENDED) FOR THE FULFILMENT OF THE SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY PROGRAM.

SO, MR. WESCOM BEGAN. WORKING VIA ST. ANTHONYS PANTRY, BEGAN BY GOING TO THE PANTRY, ASKING WHAT THEY WERE SHORT OF FOR THE WEEK, AND THEN WHEN OUT, SOURCED THE FOOD, PURCHASED IT, AND LEFT IT OUTSIDE THE PANTRY DOOR, EITHER EARLY MORNING AND OR LATE AT NIGHT, SO AS TO AVOID THE HIP AND OR RECONGINATION,

RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CHURCH - ST. ANTHONY'S FOOD PANTRY

6819 KRYCUL AVENUE, FL 33578

PHONE: 813.677.2175

WEBSITE: HTTP://WWW.RESURRECTIONCATHOLICRIVERVIEW.COM/

DESCRIPTION: ST. ANTHONY'S FOOD PANTRY DISTRIBUTES FOOD EVERY WEDNESDAY TO THE NEEDY BEGINNING AT 8AM. RECIPIENTS MUST MEET A FEW REQUIREMENTS. VOLUNTEERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOME. MONDAY MORNINGS VOLUNTEERS FILL FOOD BOXES AND ON ALTERNATING THURSDAY AFTERNOONS, VOLUNTEERS EMPTY A TRUCKLOAD OF FOOD.



GROUPS, JUST A FEW, WITHIN THE SMALL RIVERVIEW, FLORIDA AREA, ARE

Boyette Springs Church of God - Garden of Eatin' Food Pantry

Riverview, FL 33569

813.671.0086 Details: The "Garden of Eatin' Food Pantry" is open weekly for those in need. The Food Pantry is open on Thursday's from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m.

Love First Christian Center - Food Pantry

Riverview, FL 33578

813.671.2009 Details: Our food pantry offers bags of food and cold meats to anyone or family in need of food. We give the bags of food out after bible study every Wednesday night.

River of Life Christian Center - Blessing House Food Pantry

Riverview, FL 33578

813.677.4453 Details: Blessing House Food Pantry welcomes anyone who is in need, regardless of their religion, income, or employment status. No identification is necessary. Distribution Times: 1st, 3rd & 4th Monday monthly from 9:30 am - 12 pm, 2nd Monday monthly from 4 pm - 6 pm.

IN ADDITION, MR. WESCOM LEARNT OF NEEDS IN THE CARRIBEAN ISLANDS, WHICH THEN ALLOWED THE EXPORT OF PARTIAL CONTAINERS OF FOOD AND SOME BUILDING SUPPLIES, TO ALLOW ROOFS TO BE FIXED, FOOD (LONG TERM ITEMS) LIKE RICE, INSTANT POTATOES, CAN GOODS, PAPER GOODS, ETC.

Nativity Outreach

FOOD PANTRY & FOOD BANK

Our mission is to combat hunger in the Brandon/Valrico area through the weekly distribution at Nativity Catholic Church and in Hillsborough County through other non-profits, churches and ministries. Our Food Bank supplies a satellite system of small food pantries and street ministries that radiate from Nativity miles into Hillsborough County, enabling the hungry to be served with dignity, in their neighborhoods through a program sensitive to their needs.

We transform lives.

NATIVITY FOOD PANTRY

Food is distributed every Thursday between 3PM and 4PM. Individuals living outside our service area are aided through referrals to other local pantries that network with our Food Bank.

NATIVITY FOOD BANK

Nativity Food Bank supplements a network of 55 small food pantries and street ministries. 43 are served on a weekly basis, and 12 others occasionally. These organizations are registered to determine need and tax-exempt status. We own two large delivery trucks and one refrigerated delivery truck.

How you can help: Events you can support:

• Donate:

o Baby food & diapers

o Non-perishable food items

• Volunteer

o Any morning M-F at the Food Bank

o Thursdays at Nativity

o Help daily, weekly, monthly, or as you are able.

o All volunteers are welcome! • Our monthly Food Drive outside the Social Hall

• Thanksgiving Food Drive

• Christmas Angel giftcard tree.

• Pastoral Care & Outreach Almsgiving Tree.

TO HELP, PLEASE CONTACT

OR

Serving Brandon & Valrico areas since 1983

Managers

• Phil & Judy Bodinet - Food Bank/Food Pantry

• Sue Hrabusa - Food Pantry Distribution

PANTRY: THURSDAYS

PARISH SOCIAL HALL

3:15 - 4:15PM DISTRIBUTION

Setup 6am-3pm for volunteers

705 E. Brandon Blvd.

Brandon, FL 33511

Phone: 813-707-1523

Email: nativityoutreach@hotmail.com

FOOD BANK: M-F MORNINGS

7:30 - 11AM

13295 U.S. HWY 92 E.

Dover, FL 33527

Phone: 813-707-1523

Fax: 813.707.1147

