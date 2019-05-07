Help Your Diabetes Announces NFL Hall of Famer, Marshall Faulk As Their New National Spokeperson

The World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program Marshall Faulk

DALLAS, TX, US, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes is excited to announce that Marshall Faulk, NFL Hall of Famer is their new National Spokesperson.Marshall Faulk holds the record as the world's best double threat in the history of the NFL. No other running back in the NFL has a combined 12,279 yards rushing and 6,875 in passing, which is a record that might never be broken.Help Your Diabetes is the World's #1 Diabetes Reversal Program, with 14 clinics open in the US and projections of 50+ by the end of 2019.Having these 2 powerhouses working together to help reverse diabetes for as many people as possible is very exciting."We couldn't be more excited to have a legend like Marshall on our team. He's taken the dedication, tireless work ethic and class he showed on the field and transferred those traits to his life after the NFL," says Dr. J. Murray Hockings, CEO/Founder of Help Your Diabetes."I couldn't be happier to be a part of the Help Your Diabetes team. My mom died of diabetes complications last year and I know if she had done the Help Your Diabetes program, she'd still be alive today. That's why I want to help spread the word about Help Your Diabetes, so everyone has the opportunity to reverse this disease and save their life," says Marshall Faulk.For more information on Help Your Diabetes, go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com



