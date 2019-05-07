CompanionLink for Google Outlook Sync updated for Multiple Shared Google Calendars

Best way to Sync Multiple Google Calendars to Outlook Subfolders

Schedule multiple co-workers or family members from Outlook using this new feature on the bestselling Google Outlook Sync software.

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CompanionLink Software has released an update to CompanionLink for Google to provide support for multiple Google Calendars in Outlook. The update allows multiple calendars in Google to sync with corresponding subfolders in Outlook. To highlight this new feature CompanionLink has release a video entitled Best way to Sync Shared Google Calendars to Multiple Folders in Outlook.

“Google shared Calendars are a great way to update the people in your life with schedule changes,” says Wayland Bruns, CTO for CompanionLink. “Each co-worker can share their calendar with a meeting planner, and the planner can then schedule them easily in Google. CompanionLink for Google extends this capability to your Outlook Desktop, using the subfolder feature in Outlook. With our product you can easily schedule multiple people on your desktop computer. Our sync software will update Google, which updates each person’s respective phone calendar.”

CompanionLink for Google will Sync Google Calendar with Outlook. The sync is fully automatic, without requiring you to hit a button or initiate a sync. Calendar changes from Google move to Outlook, and changes in Outlook move to Google. CompanionLink for Google also synchronizes Outlook Contacts and Tasks to Gmail Contacts and Google Tasks. The software works with Outlook 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019 and Office 365. It runs on Windows 7, 8 and 10. A version to Sync Outlook for Mac with Google is also available.

CompanionLink for Google is a $49.95 one-time purchase, or $14.95 for a 3-month recurring subscription. Your license entitles you to install the software on up to three computers; work, home and laptop. A free two-week trial is available at https://www.companionlink.com/google/outlook/. CompanionLink provides free telephone technical support and is located in Portland, Oregon.

About CompanionLink Software

CompanionLink® Software, Inc. is a pioneering developer of data synchronization solutions for mobile phones and CRM software. They also develop DejaOffice® CRM which runs on Android™, iPhone®, iPad®, and Windows based PCs. Since 1987, CompanionLink has helped mobilize information across devices, computers, applications, and web-based services. For more information, please visit https://www.companionlink.com and https://www.dejaoffice.com/.

