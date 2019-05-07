INTRODUCING EDGY VEGGIE, A NEW GLUTEN-FREE, PLANT-BASED, CAULIFLOWER & BROCCOLI CHEDDAR CRUST PIZZA BRAND

BY CREATIVE CRUSTS INC., AVAILABLE WHOLESALE AND SELECT RETAILERS NATIONWIDE

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Edgy Veggie, a new Cauliflower & Broccoli Cheddar Pizza Crust brand by Creative Crust Inc., is now wholesaling directly to select distributors nationally, as well as to restaurants and other foodservice entities in the New York Metropolitan Area. The Edgy Veggie will be available in retailers across the United States later this year.Pizza has always been a staple for American families. Edgy Veggie is the perfect healthy alternative to traditional pizzas that are on the market today. You can finally enjoy your favorite go-to dish without compromising your diet or more importantly flavor! The plant-based Edgy Veggie Crusts are organic, gluten-free and non-GMO. Whether you’re following the Keto, Paleo or Atkins diet, you can indulge in this tasty pizza without feeling guilty at the end of your meal. Creative Crusts Inc. has launched two new products; a Broccoli Cheddar Crust and a Cauliflower Crust. Both pizza crusts are approximately 10 inches in diameter, making it the perfect pie to share with your loved one, or build your own masterpiece!Creative Crusts Inc. (CCI) was formed to capitalize on the ever-growing health conscious society in the United States. CCI was conceived to meet the growing global demand of health-conscious consumers, as well as those suffering from celiac disease or other autoimmune diseases. Their goal is to provide healthy alternatives for a $5 billion a year industry. According to the U.S. Gluten-Free Foods Market-Statistics and Facts , the gluten-free marketplace is expected to exceed $7.5 billion by 2020. CCI created one of a kind packaging for each product to serve a variety of market segments including (but not limited to); retail pack to supermarkets; wholesale to restaurants and pizzerias; and retail or wholesale via e-commerce platforms.The Edgy Veggie’s National Account Director, Marc Wexler, stated “We are able to bring better for you plant-based products to the market; that brings both a gluten free alternative and healthier ingredients to the consumer without giving up on the great taste.”CCI’s primary retail focus will be grocery stores and specialty shops, while simultaneously building a highly recognizable national brand. Edgy Veggie packs will be available at select retailers in the Metro New York and New Jersey market. The bulk wholesale pack is currently being distributed and sold through restaurants, pizzeria’s and foodservice networks such as schools and nursing facilities alike. For more information about Edgy Veggie, please visit Edgy-Veggie.com



