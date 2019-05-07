Help Your Diabetes Announces 2 Time Super Bowl Champion Tony Casillas As Their Dallas-Ft. Worth Spokesperson

Tony Casillas

DALLAS, TX, US, May 7, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Help Your Diabetes is very excited to announce that Tony Casillas, 2 time Super Bowl Champion from the Dallas Cowboys, is now their spokesperson for the Dallas-Ft. Worth area.Tony was an elite athlete who won the Lombardi Trophy in 1985, won a National Championship with the University of Oklahoma in 1985, was the UPI Lineman of the Year in 1985, was a 2 time College All-American, was selected 2nd overall in the 1986 NFL draft and won 2 Super Bowls while with the Dallas Cowboys."We are thrilled to have Tony on our team. His character and reputation in the community are traits we want as part of our fast growing company and we look forward to the increased exposure he will be bring to our diabetes reversal company," says Dr. J. Murray Hockings, CEO/Founder of Help Your Diabetes.For more information go to www.HelpYourDiabetes.com



